Krak It is an uninhabited city for half a century. The last inhabitants that subtracted left in 1975, twelve years after the earthquake that devastated the population. Located on a promotion of a Basilicata valley, in southern Italy … Wars, sieges and looting resisted, but could not survive its greatest enemy: the seismic movements of the subsoil.

His irremediable decline began in 1892 when the first tremors occurred. Its houses, churches and palaces were solidly built in stone to last centuries, but the foundations of these buildings were settled on a clay ground, above a Geological failure. The earthquakes intensified in the first half of the twentieth century, causing landslides of walls and roofs. Half of the buildings were already uninhabitable in the 60s.

Krak had 2,000 inhabitants in 1900that they left after verifying that the small city would progressively fall apart without any possibility of curbing an irreversible process. Today your ghostly appearance It attracts thousands of tourists who travel their empty streets, their stately houses, their old churches and the intact tower of the castle, from where spectacular views are enjoyed.

A geological study in the 50 determined that the filtration of water and its foundation on clay and sand would cause the sinking of buildings

His impressive historic center and the legends that surround him have also attracted filmmakers, who have used crack as a set. No better place to stage decline and devastation. Here films like ‘Christ stood in Éboli’, ‘The Passion of Christ’ and ‘Quantum of Solace’, in addition to a successful Brazilian soap opera.

«The city produces very rare sensations. His view from afar is shocking. Its ruins are impressive and generate the impression of entering an apocalyptic world, ”says Pablo Colangelo, an Argentine engineer who visited it.

Krakish is one of the cities of the Italic Peninsula with greater history. Was founded probably For the Greeks that fled from the plague in the seventh century BC. After the fall of the Roman Empire, it became bizancio. It was a territory, belonging to a bishop of Norman origin in the eleventh century, whose lands provided cereals, wine and oil.

The population made a great leap during the reign of Federico II Hohestaufen, king of Sicily and emperor of the Holy Roman Empire, who decided around 1220 to turn the city into a strategic center in his campaign to conquer the holy places.

Karco, like the entire Basilicata region, suffered the looting of bandits, the so -called ‘Brigantaggio’, during the subsequent centuries. They were gangs of hundreds of bandits who assaulted the houses and took everything they could.

In 1799, the town adhered to the Partanepea Republicinspired by the ideals of the French revolutionin a movement of rebellion against the absolute power of the Bourbons. The restoration produced a tough repression of the insurgents. Decades later, during the unification driven by Garibaldi, Craco was taken by Carmine Crocco, a disaffection to the cause of the Italian revolutionary.

In the mid -50s, a geological study determined that the filtration of water and its foundation on clay and sand would cause the progressive sinking of buildings, which exodled the exodus of its inhabitants to the extent that tremors increased. Already in 1975 there was no one left, but the devastation took another step with the Irpinia earthquake in 1980, which killed thousands of people and caused serious damage in southern Italy.

Krakow is today a symbol of the fragility of the human conditionalways at the mercy of natural forces that cannot control. It is its progressive collapse that makes this place so attractive.