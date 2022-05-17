The rumors are true: the Dead by Daylight dating sim is real.

Hooked on You was announced during today’s sixth anniversary livestream for the game and is due out later this summer.

The interactive visual novel will allow players to flirt and date four of the game’s iconic killers – The Huntress, The Spirit, The Trapper, and The Wraith – all presented in a sexy anime style.

“You wanted it? You got it! Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim mixes horror, humor and romance to create a fresh way for fans to interact and create an emotional bond with their favorite Killers,” says Mathieu Côté, head of partnerships for Dead by Daylight.

“Our goal with our first visual novel is to provide fans with a completely unique and surprising new way to experience the world of Dead by Daylight.”

Behavior has collaborated with Psyop for this project, the creators of visual novel I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator.

Fans of the game have long thirsted over its killers, so dating them properly only makes sense.

Here they’re presented on the beach, not only allowing for some skimpy outfits but to see these killers in a new light.

The player character, meanwhile, is a blank slate, able to project themselves and make a variety of key decisions in the story.

Further episodes with other killers – or maybe even survivors – are expected.

It’s coming this summer to Steam only, with the possibility of other platforms in the future.

The dating sim is in addition to the board game due later this year, as Behavior branches out and develops Dead by Daylight in new directions.