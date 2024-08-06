The company shared a trailer and some details on what we can expect.

Behaviour Interactive and 505 Games have released the official trailer for the collaboration between Dead by Daylight and Castlevania the beloved saga of Konami. The new contents are planned for the August 27th .

The trailer for the collaboration between Dead by Daylight and Castlevania

Behaviour Interactive has released the official crossover trailer with the Konami saga, which includes a cinematic presentation of the contents that are scheduled for the end of August. You can see the video below.

We know that this new content will include a new Killer, who will obviously be Dracula, and a new survivor, Trevor Belmont.

Dracula will be the first vampire killer (as strange as it may seem) in Dead by Daylight. He will also be the first killer capable of shapeshifting. The Count can use fire to burn his prey while in vampire form, and while in bat form he can move stealthily and quickly, allowing him to track down Survivors and catch them off guard. Finally, Dracula can transform into a wolf, allowing him to track players by scent.

The content will also include the entire Dracula’s castle: if the character is the Killer of the match, the castle will appear on the horizon but only if it is an original map of the video game (cross-over maps will not be affected).

Trevor Belmont instead he has the ability to find allies and work as a team. It is unclear whether he has “incredible vampire hunting skills” – it is unclear whether this means he will have an advantage if the killer is Dracula. Recall that Trevo first appears in Castlevania 3: Dracula’s Curse (1989), and then returns in Castlevania: Curse of Darkness and Castlevania Judgment.

Remember that the narrative spin-off The Casting of Frank Stone is also on the way.