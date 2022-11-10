Despite the low ratings, “The Queen of the South 3” still has a lot to offer. TV series now go to Theresa Mendoza (Kate of the Castle) in South America, while trying to fulfill the mission of Epiphany Vargas (Humberto Zurita). However, the DEA is not only aware of her steps, but this time it seems to aim to hit the protagonist hard: her daughter, Sofía (Isabella Sierra).

What will happen to the young woman and her mother? Find out for yourself in the next chapter of “The Queen of the South 3″. Here we leave you the complete guide of episode 18.

Watch here chapter 17 of “The queen of the south 3″

Advance of chapter 18 of “The queen of the south 3″

What time does chapter 18 of “The Queen of the South 3” come out according to your country?

If you live in Peru, you can see the new chapter of “The queen of the south 3″ from 8.00 p.m. m . Next, we leave you more schedules according to your country:

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on Friday, November 11.

Isabella Sierra gives life to Sofía Dantes in “The Queen of the South 3”. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to see season 3 of “The Queen of the South”?

“The Queen of the South” is a Telemundo production. In this way, the third season of the program can only be seen through the signal of the aforementioned channel, on its web portal and on its mobile application.

How to watch the series LIVE ONLINE if you don’t have Telemundo?

If you don’t have access to the Telemundo channel, you can tune in “The queen of the south 3″ through your app (available for iOS and Android). Likewise, the chapters are uploaded to YouTube after their broadcast LIVE.

Kate del Castillo returned as Teresa Mendoza for “The Queen of the South 3”, in a story that moves away from drug trafficking and approaches the shady side of politics. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo/Know your meme

When will “The Queen of the South 3″ premiere on Netflix?

In case you don’t know, “The queen of the south 3″ is a co-production between Telemundo on Netflix. In that sense, the arrival of the novel to streaming is a fact; however, a concrete release date for the platform has yet to be confirmed.

However, if the recent example of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” is taken into account, we can anticipate that Teresa Mendoza’s plot will arrive at the big red N in early or mid-2023.