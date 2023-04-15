The United States increases the amount of the reward for each of El Chapo’s sons, Jesús Alfredo and Iván Archivaldo Guzmán López, whom it accuses of trafficking fentanyl

Following the announcement by the US Department of Justice of the charges against more than 28 members of the Sinaloa Cartel, including 4 children of El Chapo for crimes of fentanyl trafficking, weapons and money launderingthe DEA raised the amount offered for the capture of the children of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán: Ivan Archivaldo and Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazarbetter known as Los Chapitos.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration went from 5 to 10 million dollars for information leading to the capture of each of El Chapo’s sons.

The charges of which the 'Chapitos' are accused are for crimes of fentanyl, arms and money laundering trafficking in the District Court of New York; money laundering, operating the narcotics Continuing Criminal Enterprise (CCE), as well as arms trafficking in the Illinois Courthouse.

At the beginning of this week, the reward was still valid at 5 million dollars for each of the little bits, but today it has been doubled.

The DEA’s biggest bounty wasn’t for capturing Los Chapitos

The largest current reward offered by the DEA has been for information leading to the capture of Ismael El Mayo Zambadaalso belonging to Sinaloa cartel and former partner of El Chapo.

By the end of 2022, the DEA and the US Government have worked hard to capture the bosses of the Sinaloa and CJNG cartels, whom they blame for trafficking fentanyl and the chemical precursors for its manufacture that they distribute to the US.