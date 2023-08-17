Happy August and good luck, Jannik, first of all, at the USA Open (August 28-September 10) !!

The mid-August sports theater presented an astute one DeLaurentiswho used, with the nobility of the “question of principle”, a settling of accounts with the President of the FIGC, Gravina, not without criticism for the management of relations with the former coach Robert Mancini.

Don Aurelio and Napoli have declared war on the national team, which should be the heritage of all “compatriots”, he would say Melonsand also of Serie A clubs.

Luckily, sport also gave us the beautiful smile of Jannik Sinner, who celebrated his 22nd birthday, climbing to sixth position in the standings after his victory in Toronto. Toronto, and surrendered to an excellent Lajovic, impenetrable in defense and amazing in overturning the exchange. 64 76 for Dusan, who saved all 5 break points allowed

Too bad, but the South Tyrolean remains the 2nd tennis player of the beautiful country, since the ATP computerized rankings existed.

