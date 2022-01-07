This week a man was arrested in front of the house of D66 leader Sigrid Kaag, who shouted slogans and walked around with a large torch. The home addresses of a number of ministers are shared on social media. “It gets under your skin anyway, at home. You don’t want that,” says De Jonge.

Recently, a police post was placed in front of his house. That makes him feel a little safer. “The police and the security services are taking incredibly good care of our safety,” said the outgoing minister, who will become a housing minister in the new cabinet.

His family can no longer live a completely normal life, De Jonge hinted. “Due to all the threats to the home address, there are quite a few limitations.”

In recent weeks there have been some incidents at the home of the minister. For example, a suspicious package was delivered and a corona protester called who wanted to ‘talk’ to De Jonge. The direct reason for the police station remained unclear.

De Jonge’s address has been circulating on social media such as Twitter for a number of months. There is also a call to send him mail.

According to parties in the House of Representatives, it goes beyond all limits that De Jonge’s house needs extra security after threats. “Extremely disgusting and totally unacceptable,” tweeted Attje Kuiken (PvdA). “It is something to be deeply ashamed of as a country,” said Corinne Ellemeet (GroenLinks). That it is necessary to place a police post in front of the house of a minister who has been working day and night for two years. It is a shame.”

Farid Azarkan of DENK thinks it’s ‘idiotic that we have to protect ministers’. He also tweeted: “Keep your shit off @hugodejonge!” CDA MP Joba van den Berg thinks it’s ‘very bad’ that the extra police measures are needed and Liane den Haan (Den Haan Group) calls it ‘deep and sad’.

