The De Filippo brothers: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming of the film on Rai 1

This evening, 16 January 2024, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, The De Filippo brothers will be broadcast, a film directed by Sergio Rubini on the true story of Eduardo, Peppino and Titina De Filippo. But let's see together all the information in detail, such as the plot and the cast.

Plot

The film tells the genesis of a great Neapolitan theater trio, before they separated. It is the true story of Eduardo, Peppino and Titina De Filippo. The film tells of the difficult childhood and youth of the three brothers, who grew up in the shadow of the Scarpetta dynasty and of a father, Eduardo, who never recognized them. Upon the death of their father, the three brothers decide to start their own business, forming the “Trio De Filippo”. After the success, their paths will separate: Eduardo leaves for Milan, to follow in the footsteps of the great national playwrights while Peppino and Titina will remain in Naples.

The De Filippo brothers: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of The De Filippo Brothers, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: Mario Autore is Eduardo De Filippo, Domenico Pinelli is Peppino De Filippo, Anna Ferraioli Ravel is Titina De Filippo. The great Giancarlo Giannini plays Eduardo Scarpetta, Biagio Izzo is his son, Vincenzo Scarpetta. Luisa De Filippo is Susy Del Giudice, Marisa Laurito is Rosa De Filippo, Marianna Fontana is Adele De Filippo.

How many episodes

How many episodes are planned for The De Filippo brothers on Rai 1? Since it is a TV film and not a series, only one “episode” will be broadcast. The broadcast – as mentioned – is scheduled for today, 16 January 2024, in repeat, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The De Filippo brothers live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 16 January 2024 – at 9.25pm ​​on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via the internet.