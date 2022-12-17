The DC Extended Universe has gone through a series of restructurings and is now run by James Gunn, director of “The Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker”. The horizon couldn’t look brighter with the return of Henry Cavill as Superman in “Black Adam.”

“To bring it back we have been working hard for more than six years. Without this character, the DC story could not be told and we could not move forward (…) Cavill is the Superman of our generation and the one everyone wants. It is very important to listen to the fans, ”he declared to Europa Press.

Months later, the ‘Man of Steel’ interpreter announced that he was separated from the DCEU after an important meeting with Gunn. The news sparked the ire of fans on social media, with several demanding that Gunn be fired from his position.

James Gunn will share the role of president of DC Films with Peter Safran. Photo: composition LR/Fabrizio Oviedo

It should be noted that Jason Momoa is the only member of the original Justice League with a stable future in the franchise. However, he is not a stellar character with the weight to support the DCEU, but a support one.

Ezra Miller would be fired due to a series of scandals and complaints, Gal Gadot has not yet confirmed his participation in “Wonder Woman 3”, Ray Fisher withdrew due to mistreatment by Joss Whedon and Ben Afleck left his role due to personal problems.

At the moment, only the following movies are confirmed in the DCEU: “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, “The Flash”, “Blue Beetle” and “Shazam! the fury of the gods.”