The Fantastic Twins They may not be among the best-known heroes of DCbut there are many fans who remember them fondly, and from time to time with memes.

Zan and Jayna became very popular with the caricature of the Super Friendswhere they shared a screen with Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman And till Robin.

After many years off the screen, the Fantastic Twins will appear again, although this time with their own film live action.

The news came through The Hollywood Reporterwhere it was ensured that Warner Bros. will activate the power of the Fantastic Twins through the platform hbo max.

According to the report, the studio hired Adam Sztykielscreenwriter of Black Adamto write the argument and direct this work.

At the moment no further details about this project were revealed, but given the background of the characters, it is already giving something to talk about.

Who are the Wonder Twins?

This superhero duo made their debut in 1977 as part of the comic Super Friends #7written by E. Nelson Bridwell and drawn by Ramona Fradonbut gained popularity with the premiere of the animated series of the same name.

If you were born before the 90s, you may remember them for their iconic phrase ‘Wonder Twins powers activate!’with which they could transform into even the most useless things.

Of course, their image was completely transformed in their last appearances, for example in Smallville, where they appeared with a renewed look.

This live action film of the Fantastic Twins will come exclusively to HBO Max, where other superheroes continue with ongoing series.

The question that remains is, will Zan transform into his famous bucket-of-water form? We’ll find out.

