The president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, inaugurated this Monday in Murcia the XIX International Congress of Religious and Sustainable Tourism, which allows the Region to “become until next Wednesday the world capital of religious tourism, with Caravaca de la Cruz as banner “, according to sources from the Murcian Executive in a statement. It is the ninth edition of a meeting that takes place after collecting the baton or, in this case, the ‘pilgrim staff’, in Guadalajara de Buga (Colombia) last October.

During the act, the president conveyed the vocation of the Community for “being an international reference and preferred destination in religious tourism.” For this reason, he thanked the organizers for choosing the Region for a “very important” event, in which experts from all over the world give presentations and round tables on the challenges of this sector, while participating in organized visits to destinations like Caravaca de la Cruz or Mula itself.

During his speech, López Miras recalled that “within this very important area of ​​tourism, the Community is already fully invested in the Jubilee Year 2024 of Caravaca de la Cruz.” Thus, he valued that all the administrations are working together “to double the number of visitors that we recorded in the previous Jubilee Year, 2017, and reach one million pilgrims.”

“We are developing activities such as this Congress itself, numerous tourist experiences related to Caravaca de la Cruz and many other actions to which we are going to allocate more than 5 million euros to promote that Jubilee Year in 2023,” said the president. Recently, López Miras was able to inform Pope Francis of the details of said celebration, in a private audience held in the Vatican.

Said Jubilee Year “is going to be an unprecedented event,” predicted López Miras. In addition, he recalled that promoting the arrival of this profile of visitors represents “one of the pillars of the Strategic Tourism Plan for the Region of Murcia 2022-2032”.

Religious tourism, “one of the great opportunities”



The head of the regional Executive pointed out that this type of tourism represents “one of the great opportunities” for the Region of Murcia, something that he illustrated with data such as that “in 2019 we received almost 850,000 visitors looking for cultural and religious tourism, and the The goal is to keep increasing those numbers.” In relative terms, 16% of tourists in 2019 arrived attracted by the offer in this field.

Other indicators that support this positive trend are that in 2022 the occupancy rate at Easter was above 90% in all destinations. The Region treasures up to four celebrations declared of International Tourist Interest: Murcia, Cartagena, Jumilla and Lorca, as well as the Night of the Mule Drums.

The Community, the president stated before those present, “is proud to enjoy a culture linked to faith, to routes and paths such as the one that leads us to the fifth holy city of Christianity: Caravaca de la Cruz. Having a holy city is logically a competitive advantage », he highlighted. In this tourist modality, he concluded, the Region makes available to the visitor “very varied destinations and cities that make it possible to carry out magnificent itineraries.”