On March 19, 2022, the process formally began program to regularize chocolate cars in the Public Vehicle Registry at a price of $2,500 Mexican pesos, but It will not last foreverYou must hurry up to complete the procedure before the deadline this year 2024.

Without further ado, at DEBATE we will tell you when is the last day to legalize chocolate cars at 2,500 pesos in Repuve, so hurry up to gather the documentation, pay the cost of the appointment and make sure that your car meets the requirements,

Later you will have a summary of Everything you need to obtain Mexican papers of your vehicle manufactured or assembled in the United States, Canada, Asia or Europe.

Go for it!

When is the last day for regularizing chocolate cars?

The deadline to complete the procedure and have your car circulate freely through each and every one of the streets of Mexico It’s September 30th.

If you have followed our tag ‘Chocolate Cars’, you will know that during the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) There were several extensions on the last day, as an opportunity for the owners of these cars.

It is important that this time you do not trust yourself, because Everything indicates that there will not be one more. Even so, the money raised by this Fourth Transformation (4T) program helped to improve, according to the Mexican government’s version, the infrastructure of streets and roads, so that in Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo’s six-year term they could open another period to legalize chocolate cars.

Which cars cannot be legalized?

Make sure your foreign vehicle meets the following characteristics:

– Have a car model 2018 or newer.

– That it has not been assembled in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Asia or Europe.

– Whether the vehicle is sporty, luxury, electric or armoured.

– That the vehicle has been reported stolen or is related to a crime.

– If it does not comply with the current regulations of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT).

Requirements to obtain an appointment at Repuve

If you have already verified that you will pass the check carried out by the inspectors of the government agency, meets the following requirements so that you can get an appointment on the official website.

– CURP of the applicant.

– Vehicle VIN (Serial Number) initial in number or letter.

– Postal Code (CP).

– Mail account .

– Phone number.

Now what?

The next step is schedule the appointment for him Procedure for nationalization of your chocolate car. Select a module that is close to you, gather the following documents and arrive on time.

– Proof of ownership of the car.

– Printed image of the NIV.

– Current official identification.

– Proof of address.

– Manifesto under protest of truth.

– Proof of payment of 2,500 pesos in Repuve.

– Printed proof of appointment.

Be careful, if your foreign vehicle does not meet all the criteria described above and you know it, You will not be refunded your moneyIn that case, DEBATE recommends that you do not make the payment.