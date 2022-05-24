If the Amazon Hot Sale has not consumed all the money, then the Days of Play will take care of this. After a series of rumours, today it was confirmed that the great PlayStation discount period will begin this week. Now if there is no excuse not to buy the PS4 and PS5 games that you want so much.

Through a post on the official PlayStation blog, it has been confirmed that the Days of Play 2022 will take place between tomorrow, May 25, and June 8. During this period of time you will be able to purchase various PlayStation products, which go beyond video games, with a series of discounts that you cannot miss.

Although the full list of discounts will be available from tomorrowgames like LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Destiny 2: The Witch QueenY Far Cry 6 – Standard Edition These will be some of the experiences that will drop in price.

Alongside this, PS Direct and PlayStation Gear Store, two stores where you can buy physical items, will also offer a series of deals and discounts. However, it is important to mention that these two sites are not available in Mexico and Latin America. Fortunately, the DualSense White, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink and Galactic Purple will have a series of sales that will apply throughout the world.

Do not hesitate, Days of Play deals will be available between May 25 and June 8, 2022. On related topics, these are the offers that the Amazon Hot Sale has on video games. On related topics, Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue It’s coming to PS5.

Editor’s note:

It is always good to see the type of offers that one can find in this type of event. The Days of Play are special for PlayStation users. Although it is unfortunate that some of the discounts and promotions do not reach our region, at least the digital games and the DualSense are global.

Via: PlayStation