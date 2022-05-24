The Days of Play 2022 are back and they bring many offers for you to get that game you wanted so much, or so that you can finally change the color of your PS5 controllers.

From May 23 to June 6, you can find discounts both in digital and physical games and even in consoles or accessories.

these offers will be available through the official Sony store and select retailers around the world. We cannot mention all of them, but we leave you some below.

Kratos got handsome for you to visit. Image: Sony.

If you are looking for new titles, Days Gone, God of War, Bloodborne, Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Zero Dawn and several more games they are 50% off.

Added to these discounts The Last of Us 2, Nioh 2, Nioh, Ratchet and Clank and even VR games like Blood & Truth and PSVR Iron Man.

If you want controls, PlayStation 5 DualSense have a 19% discount in their colors Starlight Blue, Nova Pink, Galactic Purple and Cosmic Red.

Choose the one that goes with you the most. Image: Sony.

If you were looking for the black or the original white color, you can get them with 14% less than the original price, although this really depends on the store you consult.

The Days of Play 2022 bring offers and facilities to buy your console

If you don’t have your PlayStation 5 yet, Amazon will offer up to 24 months without interest in the two existing versions, but you will have to check their availability first.

If for some reason you prefer another option, you can also find comfortable monthly payments.

We recommend you visit the Days of Play page directly from your console or from the PS-App so you can review all the available offers.

Remember that you have until June 6 to take advantage of them, so they can pay you fortnightly and you will have a few days left over.

