02/25/2025



Updated 02/26/2025 at 02: 42h.





The Hemoroteca has been used many times to illustrate the statements, behaviors or contraditions of politicians. This time he has touched Yolanda Díazwho has denounced a a journalist’s macho attitude He said that “you are getting prettier,” a similar expression that she has used in 2023 with Antonio Garamendi, president of the CEOE (Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations), during an event of the courses of the Menéndez Pelayo International University.

Yolanda Díaz was very upset on Monday in the radio program ‘Time 25’ of Cadena to be exposing that a journalist had made an unfortunate comment: «A journalist, without blush, made an appellation to my physical state, which mattered little What I said in the gallery, that it was very good, but that the physical appearance … that was more beautiful every day, ”he said. The second vice president said she did not know how to react: “And I am a vice president, imagine what women suffer daily.”

However, the Second Vice President of the Government did not confess that she also makes these types of comments in the different meetings that she establishes with other business colleagues. For that, you have to go back to June 2023 when, in an event of the courses of the Menéndez Pelayo International University, the minister greeted the president of the CEOE with two kisses telling him up to twice, almost in a row, how handsome he was: “How handsome you are!”he said in the midst of an environment of jubilation with several people also supporting the compliment of the Minister of Labor.

The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, criticized the statements of Yolanda Díaz, who arrive in the midst of several cases of sexual violence that are afflicting leaders of the left: «Neither criticism nor every compliment is machismo. Machismo is that the man pretends to prevail over women just by being. Enough of frivolizing with behaviors that sometimes cost lives. Combatting machismo is denouncing it if there is in your party, not using it, ”Feijóo refuted in his X profile.









He has not been the only politician who has uncovered the double standard of the Minister of Labor, also the mayor of Madrid, José Martínez Alemeida, has recovered this 2023 video to remember that Yolanda Díaz is not only a receiver of these comments, but also that It is a broadcaster of these same opinions.