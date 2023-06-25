The life of Wendy Guevara, a member of the reality show “La Casa de los Famosos México”, is full of emotions, adventures, surprises, pleasant and unpleasant moments, as well as tragedies, as she has commented on several occasions.

But now it is Wendy Guevara’s brothers who, in an interview with the program ‘Sale el Sol’, share the sadness they felt the day they “left her for dead”, because their sister was involved in an unexpected event.

Wendy was run over years ago, they had to give her 80 stitches and they did everything possible to make her recover, but her brothers and parents left her for dead because of how bad she looked on that occasion.

A man who fled ran over Wendy Guevara, as a result of the accident half of her scalp fell off and the influencer looked so serious that the doctors even gave her relatives little hope of life.

Wendy’s brothers say that that day, she went out to buy some churros at the store, then without noticing that a car was going, she crossed the street and there was a serious accident. The worst part came when the driver intentionally ran over Wendy’s body again, to “finish her off.”

Wendy’s brothers say that for years they felt guilty because she went to the store to buy them churros, but later realized that it was an accident.

After the fateful event to Wendy Guevara, they put a sheet on her, because they left her for dead, then the paramedics arrived and noticed that she had vital signs and urgently transferred her to an IMSS hospital, where she stayed for six months until she was completely rehabilitated. .

Wendy has recounted the consequences of the accident in various interviews: “I have a scar from here to here, like this, huge, with 80 stitches. I was hit by a van as a girl, I was 6.”

In addition, Wendy has also said that she has some stones in her face and that her clavicle was broken: “She came back twice to kill me, because they say it is cheaper to pay for a funeral and death and all that. I lasted like six months on the insurance.”

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp