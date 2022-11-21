Valeria Piazza caused great expectations as the representative of Peru in the 65th installment of Miss Universe 2016, held on January 30, 2017 in the Philippines. However, the model failed to be selected among the nine finalists and that year’s crown went to 24-year-old French beauty queen Iris Mittenaere.

What was Valeria Piazza’s mistake in Miss Universe?

Valeria Piazza, who was 24 years old at the time, was one of the organizers’ favorites, according to Jessica Newton, president of Miss Peru.

“When he went to the personal interview, The Miss Universe organization congratulated me as a country for having a representative prepared”, express.

However, Jessica Newton explained that Valeria Piazza made a huge mistake in the swimsuit show.

“By not removing the pareo, he was automatically eliminated from the competition and that remains in history. She thought that she had taken it out of her, but her nerves betrayed her, ”she indicated.

The issue attracted so much attention that, in addition to the memes about Valeria Piazza, the Twitter account was created Valeria’s sarongwhich satirized what happened.

“The one from Kenya was the one who tied the knot for Valeria”, said a tweet alluding to Mary Esther Were, Miss Kenya 2016who reached the top 6 of Miss Universe 2016.

Memes created about Valeria Piazza’s pareo. Photo: Capture Twitter

Miss Universe 2016: what did Valeria Piazza say?

Before her return to Peru, Valeria Piazza published an extensive text on Instagram about her experience at Miss Universe 2016, in which she avoided referring to what happened to the pareo despite the comments she received from her followers.

31.1.2017 | Valeria Piazza tells of her experience in Miss Universe 2016. Photo: Capture Valeria Piazza / Instagram

However, upon arrival at the Jorge Chávez airport in Lima, the model Valeria Piazza could not avoid the question and stated that she was relieved to have at least reached the top 12 in the beauty contest.

“We were 86 candidates, I gave my all. It is a difficult journey because in the end we end up sleeping two hours a day. We were anxious and stressed,” he stated.

Regarding what happened, Valeria Piazza acknowledged that it was a bad decision not to take off her pareo. “At that moment she felt a lot of adrenaline. I did not expect to be called to the top (12) and they caught me by surprise. Suddenly it was a mistake that I had And now I don’t want to think about what would have happened if I had taken it off,” he said.

Miss Universe 2016: what happened to Valeria Piazza’s allegorical costume?

Jessica Newton reported that the wings of Valeria Piazza’s allegorical costume for Miss Universe 2016 had been lost on the way.

“The blessed wings did not arrive (…) The wings left Peru with their final destination in the Philippines, but they made a transfer in Los Angeles and Valeria Piazza was forced to take out the suitcases and the wings. When she arrives at the airport, they tell her that her wings were very bulky and that she should carry them by cargo,” she explained.

Valeria Piazza’s allegorical costume designed by Beto Pinedo represented the white heron. Photo: capture Instagram

Hours later, the president of the Miss Peru reported that the wings arrived at their destination. Valeria Piazza’s allegorical costume designed by Beto Pinedo represented the white heron.

Miss Universe 2016: What happened to Valeria Piazza and Miss Venezuela?

An incident on Instagram Live that Valeria Piazza made from the scenes of Miss Universe 2016, unleashed a wave of criticism against Miss Venezuela Mariam Habach, after she passed by him and stepped on her dress in an apparent carelessness.

“Oh, (Miss) Venezuela stepped on my dress and didn’t say anything to me” said the Peruvian queen.

What made Valeria Piazza different from the other candidates for Miss Peru 2016?

Valeria Piazza took the crown of Miss Peru Universe 2016 and in an interview with América TV she was asked about the differential value that she brought to the competition and that made her stand out from the rest of her peers.

She indicated that the reason for her ranking was because she provided an extra factor that took the jurors by surprise. “I think that today I was able to project something more, and in the questions I always try to be clear and show myself as I am,” said the influencer.