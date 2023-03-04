A human error almost ruined the childhood of millions. However, a parent was able to save the sequel to “toy storyfrom his home more than 20 years ago.

One name Pixar will surely never forget is Galyn Susman. The production company saved the second film of “toy story” to the joy of the company and the fans of the adventures of Woody, Buzz and Andy’s toys after, due to human error, the files were deleted.

After the success of the first film, which was made by digital animation, Disney and pixar they began planning a sequel. The feature film was almost ready, only a few details remained to be fine-tuned, when one of the 150 people working on the production executed an erroneous command and eliminated months of work.

Oren Jacob, who was the assistant technical director, said in an interview with The Next Web that he tried to help, but that his attempts were in vain. So the team decided to go for lunch so they could give the machine time to get back up and running. However, when they verified the backup copies, they were surprised that only 10% of the film’s files remained.

The backup machines had failed and much of the files were gone. After discovering this, the producers thought that the film could no longer be released.

How Galyn Susman saved the childhood of millions?

In the midst of the despair that surrounded Pixar, someone remembered that the technical director of “Toy Story 2”, Galyn Susmanwas working from home, since he had leave for the birth of his baby.

The collaborator had a computer with various animation tools. There she received, from time to time, project files to later add them to her work. On her hard drive, she had a copy of everything from the beginning up to a couple of weeks before the episode happened.

The computer was brought to the company in a car that did not exceed 50 kilometers per hour. Although the updated files were not found, only two weeks of work needed to be recovered. With shifts of more than 10 hours during a weekend, those responsible managed to complete the film that we have all enjoyed.

“Toy story”: years of release of films

Toy Story 1 (1995)

Toy story 2 (1999)

Toy Story 3 (2010)

“Toy story 4” (2019).