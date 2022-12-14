When Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt they starred “At the edge of tomorrow” (Edge of Tomorrow), a Warner Bros. film directed by Doug Liman, they managed to establish a good friendship. However, that wasn’t enough for the “Mission Impossible” star to hold back when he launched a blunt insult at his co-star. What happened on the recording set between the two stars?

A scary story

“Live, die, repeat”this is the motto under which the protagonists of the film have to try to fulfill their mission by traveling back in time again and again to a specific moment of a long war.

While the action sequences in the film demanded quite a bit of physical and emotional labor from the two star actors, one of them had a bit of an emotional breakdown.

The episode between Blunt and Cruise

Emily Blunt recalled in an interview with the SmartLess podcast how difficult it was to wear the heavy armor she wore throughout the entire film.

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt in “Edge of Tomorrow.” Photo: Warner Bros.

“They were suits of more than 40 kilos, and they were incredibly heavy. So the first time I put it on, I couldn’t help but start crying, and Cruise didn’t know what to do,” she recounted.

The British actress noted that she looked at her costar and said: “Tom, I don’t know how I’m going to do the take.”. Meanwhile, “I felt a slight panic about whether I would be able to film” their scenes.

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt struck up a friendship while filming “Edge of Tomorrow,” which can be seen in other interviews. Photo: Warner Bros.

“And he looked at me for a long time. He didn’t know how to react, and he went ‘come on, stop it! Do not be so scary!’.

The meaning of Tom Cruise’s insult

The actual English term used by Cruise was “pussy”a derogatory word used as an insult in the United States and which refers both to the female genitals As the people who are very afraid facing a situation.

Tom Cruise is one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood. Photo: AFP

Of course, Blunt explained that there was no argument involved, but rather words of encouragement between two good friends. “I laughed and was able to keep going, but the training we had was very intense,” he added.