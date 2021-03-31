John Hinckley Jr. It was he who shot the president with the intention of killing him in order to awaken the “interest” of a young 19-year-old actress. Six bullets in two seconds. Ronald Reagan was very short on becoming the fifth president of the United States to be assassinated. That was 40 years ago. The Republican had only been in power for 69 days.

On the same March 30, 1981, John Hinckley Jr. wrote the letter to the actress. Jodie foster where he explained what he planned to do and why: Try to kill the president of the United States. The reason? Draw your attention. The method? The movie “Taxi Driver”, which starred Robert De Niro alongside Foster, inspired Hinckley and tried to emulate her.

The letter

On March 30, 1981, 25-year-old John Hinckley Jr. wrote a letter to Foster that was never sent to him and was left in the hotel room where the young man was staying in Washington. He had traveled to that city in order to intercept Reagan and kill him.

John Hinckley is taken to court after attempting to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in Washington. Photo: AFP

Dear Jodie: There is a very serious possibility that I will be killed during my attempt to attack Reagan. That is precisely why I am writing this letter to you now.

As you well know by now, I love you very much. Over the past seven months, I have left you dozens of love poems, letters, and messages in the feeble hope that you might develop an interest in me. Although we spoke on the phone a couple of times, I never had the nerve to go up to you and introduce myself. Besides my shyness, I honestly didn’t want to bother you with my constant presence. I know the many messages I left on your door and in your mailbox were a nuisance, but I felt it was the most painless way to express my love for you.

I feel great about the fact that you at least know my name and know how I feel about you. And wandering around your bedroom, I have realized that I am the subject of more than one little conversation, however ridiculous. At least you know that I will always love you. “

Jodie Foster, as a 12-year-old prostitute in Taxi Driver. Photo: archive

Hinckley wrote these lines and others begging to win the heart of the actress, to live with her “the rest of my life with you, either in total darkness or whatever “.

A deranged Hinckley cried out in his letter; “I have to do something now so that you understand, unequivocally, that I am doing all this for your sake! By sacrificing my freedom and possibly my life, I hope to change your opinion about me.”

Then Hinckley loaded his gun, took a Valium and he went to the entrance of the Hilton Hotel to wait for the President of the United States to come out.

The crime scene, on March 20, 1981. Photo: Clarin archive

One bullet of the six that Hinckley fired hit the then American president. The projectile ricocheted off the presidential limousine and pierced Reagan’s body under his left arm and penetrated his lung.

The bullet was lodged only two and a half centimeters Give Your Heart. Thanks to the prompt medical attention he received, he managed to recover quickly from the attack, despite the fact that he was already 70 years old at that time.

“I hope they are all Republicans,” Reagan joked in the hospital operating room with the doctors. And even though the surgeon who was about to operate on him, Joseph Giordano, was a confessed liberal democrat, he replied: “Today we are all Republicans.”

The Reagan administration had barely completed 69 days. Even Hinckley’s first target had actually been Jimmy Carter, whom he began to follow across the country, appearing at campaign events in various cities.

But Carter lost the November 1980 election to Reagan, and Hinckley did not arrive in time to develop his plan to attack the outgoing president. But he was able to do it with his successor.

The sequence of the shooting against Reagan in 1981. Photo: AP

The attack

John Hinckley Jr. learned that Reagan would be speaking at the Hilton hotel in Washington. He then decided to travel to the US capital to intercept it. It arrived on Sunday, March 29, a day before the attack. The next morning and having breakfast at a McDonald’s, he learned of the president’s schedule and decided that the hotel was the place and time to attack him.

Hinckley wrote his letter to Jodie Foster just a couple of hours before leaving his hotel. He wanted to leave a written “legacy” of what he considered an action that would impress the young actress. The police found her when they raided the room.

On March 30, 1981, Reagan delivered a speech at a business luncheon at the Washington Hilton Hotel. And then, around 2:30 p.m., he left for the car that was waiting for him at the door.

John Hinckley, the man who tried to assassinate Ronald Reagan in 1981. Photo: AP

Hinckley emerged from the crowd of admirers of the president and fired six bullets in two seconds. Four of the six bullets hit different people, including Reagan. One of them hit the head of the White House Press Secretary, James brady, who survived the attack but left him incapacitated for life.

Another bullet hit the back of Thomas delahanty, a District of Columbia police officer. Timothy mccarthy, Secret Service agent received a bullet in the abdomen. And finally, the final bullet that Hinckley fired bounced off the presidential limousine and pierced Reagan below the left armpit, just as the American president had raised his left arm in reaction to ward off the shots. The bullet struck a rib in his chest and lodged in the lung, inches from the heart.

The obsession that led to the attack

Hinckley was not found guilty of his obsession and insanity about his fixation on Foster. He remained under medical supervision in a psychiatric hospital. In August 2016, a federal court ordered his release, claiming that he no longer poses a threat to people.

Foster in Taxi Driver. Photo: archive

While living in Hollywood in the late 1970s, .Hinckley saw the movie “Taxi Driver,” where Foster played a 12-year-old prostitute. Hinckley saw her at least about 15 times and he strongly identified with Travis Bickle, the main character, played by De Niro. In the plot, this character must protect the young prostitute.

Towards the end of the film, Bickle attempts to assassinate a United States senator who is running for president. This itself would have been one of the motivations for Hinckley’s attack on Reagan.

The other major motivation was his conviction that by becoming a national figure, Jodie Foster could see him as an equal and he would be equal to her.