The border problems between the United States and Mexico were several throughout history and a specific case that took place months ago was no exception: it is a refusal that the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, had towards workers of the Anti-Drug Agency (DEAfor its acronym in English).

The government of the Latin American country denied a total of 13 visas to DEA agents so that they cannot enter their region to carry out their work, which had been requested eight months earlier. Anne Milgram, head of the US entity, expressed her discontent with this measure, and also clarified that it affects the fight against drug trafficking.

“Every year in the United States we lose more than 100,000 Americans“, he complained, in dialogue with Hal Rogers -president of the Appropriations Committee-, referring to the victims of drug overdoses in the countryas stated The country.

For his part, Rogers also made his defense. “It is disturbing that the director of the DEA, despite her efforts, has not been able to hold a single meeting with a Mexican government official. since he took office,” he said, which shows a bad relationship between the entity and Mexican officials.

When did the bad relationship between the DEA of the United States and Mexico begin?

In 2020, as reported in The country, The arrest of General Salvador Cienfuegos, Secretary of Defense in Mexico, marked a before and after in the relationship between the DEA and Mexico. The López Obrador government decided to take this case as a state matter.

Since then, The bond between both parties was no longer good. Even, on the contrary, in Mexico they tend to put obstacles faced with situations such as what happened with the 13 workers who could not obtain their visa, which, for logical reasons, makes it difficult for nations to work together to combat drug trafficking.

It is worth remembering that López Obrador will leave power in October 2024 after Claudia Sheinbaum’s victory in the elections, while the United States will elect its new president in November, a position being disputed between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. These events, whether for better or worse, can also mark a before and after in the DEA’s relations with the Mexican government.