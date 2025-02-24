The day the Rolling Stones began their legend for just 20 pounds

On February 24, 1963, it was the day in which the legend of The Rolling Stones would begin, the most influential rock band and the longest, by still still active still two of its founding members, Mick Jagger and Keith Richardssince they formed the group next to Ian Stewart and Brian Jones in April 1962.

That day was where the band started with the Residence at The Station Hotel de Richmond, Surreyevery Sunday, and that would end the signing of a record contract that would launch them to stardom in spring that same year. Something that is reported in the book The Rolling Stones in Concert 1962-1982written by Ian M. Rusten.

That February 1963 The Rolling Stones would change its luck and with it the history of music, in a concert hall that would later be called Crawdaddy Club. The key person was the owner of the premises, Giorgio Gomelskywho opted for them and offered to play every week in exchange for just over twenty pounds sterling.

Gomelsky would thus become the first unofficial manager of the band, and was the promoter of the first concert that would be the most influential band in rock. That first day, however, it was very different from what it would be later, because there are optimistic chronicles that cite 60 people attending, but also There are those who consider that there were only 30 or three people If he listens to what the owner of the premises himself came to declare.

There were three or thirty people, that was the beginning for the way to the success of The Rolling Stones, that that night They played two sets of songs of 45 minutes each, with interval included. This is what Keith Richards himself tells in his autobiography, which he recounts was his favorite because “it simply started there.”

Keith Richards himself published what he scored in his newspaper on February 15, 1963 when they were given the news of the beginning of a residence after having acted in some places: “Red Lion. You can’t get a sound to this place. Fight during the session. They offered us to play every Sunday at the Richmond Station Hotel from next. Fallen from heaven”, You can read in your autobiography Life.

The Crawdaddy Club was the launch point for the stones race, but it also became fundamental in the British Rhythm and blues in which other artists that would be stars such as stars such as LED Zeppelin, Elton John or Rod Stewart.

That residence at The Station Hotel would take them to the recording of their first album when Andrew Loog Oldham He was one of the attendees. Producer, he came from working with The Beatles manager, and would be the other key person to sign a record contract with the Decca company.

The signing of the contract that would lead to his first album and successes would also give a change in the band, which would lose one of its original members, Ian Stewart, considering that the pianist was left over. The rest is already history, In the spring of 1963 The Rolling Stones would jump to fame and from there to a long -standing career that continues today.