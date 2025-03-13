The day the PP Telemadrid issued the documentary promoted by the 11M conspiracy theory

Isabel Díaz Ayuso and her government do not like the issuance in RTVE of the documentary ‘7291’ about residences during pandemic in the Community of Madrid. In addition to asking that they insert a video that praises their management during the Coronavirus, the president of the community has criticized that the film has “a marked ideological bias.” Telemadrid rejected the documentary, led by Juanjo Cuesta. That is why it will finally be RTVE who broadcasts it in 2 this Tuesday at 23.10, after a special on the pandemic. What Ayuso does not remember is that after 11M it was the autonomous television of the Community of Madrid in the time of Aguirre that did broadcast ideological judgments and spread bulls and conspiracies about the attacks, such as the documentary ‘The shadows of the 11m’ directed by Luis del Pino.

The Minister of the Presidency, Miguel Ángel García Martín, has sent a letter to the president of the Corporation, José Pablo López, to ask him to also issue the statement made yesterday by President Isabel Díaz Ayuso in which she gives her version of the management of the pandemic and another video “in which the success of the management of the Community of Madrid and the negligence of the central government during the crisis of the COVID-19 are revealed. All this before the documentary that indicates the protocols that avoided the derivation of thousands of people older to hospitals.

The Ayuso government argues that the documentary “has a marked ideological bias” that “does not correspond to reality”, so it asks “to be contrasted with the objective data that this administration has.” In the letter to López, the Madrid Executive defends that in the realization of the documentary “the contrast was deliberately omitted with the data and facts for which, unanimously, on more than sixty occasions, the courts of justice have ruled in favor of the Community of Madrid.” In addition, the president has described RTVE as “sectarian” in an X publication.

A petition – the one to broadcast the video extolling the management of the pandemic – and criticisms that arrive from the same administration that changed the law that regulates autonomic television -Telemadrid- to be able to designate the general director (voter confessed of the PP) with a simple majority, so that the PP could carry out the vote of the new dome of the entity in 2022 with the abstention of Vox.

A battle on Telemadrid for a conspiraic documentary

Madrid’s public radio has been criticized by the opposition on several occasions for the ideological bias close to the popular. But not only with Isabel Díaz Ayuso in power. In 2006 a battle was opened between the Telemadrid unions and the direction after UGT, CCOO and CGT protesting the issuance of the documentary ‘The Shadows of 11M’ on March 9 of that year. The documentary questioned the official versions of the March 11 attacks in Madrid, with a script by Luis del Pino, then a collaborator of the Digital Libertad, whose owner is Federico Jiménez Losantos.

The Telemadrid template was completely separated from authorship and requested the cessation of the then director, Manuel Soriano, appointed by Esperanza Aguirre. No journalist from the chain participated in the documentary and the technicians denied to sign it. For its part, the Directorate appealed in a statement to freedom of expression. The documentary, according to the unions then, hinted at the involvement of the State’s bodies and security in the plot of the attack, with a story without solid evidence. “It seems to us of unprecedented institutional irresponsibility in a public communication company,” they said, According to then, PR News.

RTVE considers an “undue interference” the demand for Ayuso that a video is issued before the documentary ‘7291’

Now the Popular Party Government in the Community of Madrid points to RTVE for issuing a documentary that Telemadrid rejected. In ‘7921’ the experience of the families of the thousands of deaths in the residences of Madrid is counted. Before the same, a colloquium with directors political representatives is issued, including Carmen Calvo, who was vice president of the Government during the pandemic, the current Minister of Health Mónica García and the secretary of the PP in Madrid Alfonso Serrano. RTVE sources have explained to the Cadena SER that the Executive of the Community of Madrid was invited to participate in the special but rejected it.