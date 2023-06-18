“flash point“, the comic written by Geoff Johns and drawn by Andy Kubert, is one of the most emblematic stories of the ‘Scarlet Speedster’ in its 84 years of life. Each version of it on the screen has been adapted with more or less success, but all share the same premise: Barry Allen He travels back in time to save his mother, who was murdered when he was just a child, rewriting the timeline as we know it. This is how he wakes up in a completely different alternate reality.

The most recent case is “The Flash”, the film directed by Andy Muschietti and starring Ezra Miller. A disaster if we consider that it is the first film of the superhero in the cinema and that it took more than 30 years to materialize. A mistake for framing the story of “Flashpoint” in such a crazy product, full of slapstick, sad special effects, hasty development and an irritating Ezra Miller. A pity because it represents a before and after of the DCEU by James Gunn with an unfortunate prognosis.

Luckily for fans of the superhero, the DC animated film universe has always had a face for its comics and the film “Flashpoint: The Time Paradox” was no exception. This film came 10 years ago and, although it was not shown in theaters, it is clear to us that it was the one that deserved to be enjoyed on the big screen.

“Flashpoint: The Time Paradox”

One day, Barry Allen wakes up to discover that he is in a different reality than the one he knew. He never became the Flash, the Justice League doesn’t exist: Superman is captured by the army, Bruce Wayne died and his father became Batman, Aquaman and Wonder Woman lead a war that has the world on the verge of collapse. Undoubtedly, DC’s biggest butterfly effect, since it not only changes the present and future, but also the past of reality.

Unlike many crossovers in which various characters align with the interests of the plot, “Flashpoint” has the advantage of having a whole new world to move freely. Entertaining from beginning to end, with a precise duration for what they want to tell, fast pace, attractive context, easy viewing, fun variants, memorable moments, and interesting additions to the canon. Although it sacrifices introspection for spectacularity, the overall result is correctly balanced, putting it above the average for events.

The Flash’s Ultimate Act of Selfishness: Untenable

In the end, the ‘Scarlet Speedster’ discovers that he created this dystopian world as a consequence of saving his mother. “You missed her. And in a supreme act of selfishness, you tore history to pieces like a common fan,” Professor Zoom scolded him. Although it is easy to sympathize with this grief and desire to get a loved one back, it is difficult to accept his decision to bring him back. Of course, behind everything powerful there is a vulnerable human being who is capable of making mistakes. However, we are dealing with a superhero experienced in time travel, butterfly effects and raids, as well as aware of its dangers.

It was never feasible in the comic and the animated film skidded in replicating that mistake. Such an irresponsible decision could only be credible if it was made by a more immature version of Barry Allen as we saw in the movie “The Flash”, the only accurate decision in live action to develop the protagonist twice. What many are unaware of is that “Flashpoint” was engendered for more ambitious purposes than just giving him a lesson on sacrifices without redemption. In reality, it was created as an excuse to sell us an attractive event and make the DC universe the protagonist.

Crisis in DC Comics: “Flashpoint” changed everything

“Flashpoint” is a saga of comics, written by Geoff Johns and drawn by Andy Kubert. Photo: DC Comics

If we focus on “Flashpoint” from the world of DC Comics, the story falls short in magnitude as a new ‘crisis’ for the publisher, but it serves the same goal: restart the canon again after “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and relaunch all titles with “The New 52” to attract new readers. However, this was done at the expense of veterans angry at seeing the childhood hero turned villain, fed up with another Deus ex Machina shoehorned into a slash page and the little consideration of not closing 26 years of continuity with respect.

Writer Geoff Johns originally conceived of the standalone, Flash-centric story, but editors Dan DiDio and Jim Lee took the opportunity to wipe the editorial clean slate. Who better than ‘Scarlet Speedster’ to pull this off? He has always been the engine of change in the DC universe and the one who expanded the horizons through the multiverse, although now several fans would have preferred that he have stayed within the Speed ​​Force after crisis on infinite earths. This certainly wasn’t the case with Wally.

