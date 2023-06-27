– There is a prestige to the place that contains you, and the chanting voices purify the body to make it with lightness of spirit, while the sad heads are shaded by the cloud of the Most Gracious from the heat or the cold of this day. Adam with our mother Eve.

– Arafat is a place that touches the hearts of millions, whether those who travel to perform the religious duty or those who celebrate this occasion, across the globe, fasting and praying.

– We contemplate millions of humbled faces, we read in their faces the verses of supplication, supplication, and talbiyah, we see in those faces, determination and faith, and drawing near to God Almighty through obligatory and supererogatory prayers. How deep are those hearts with their faith and love, and how calm and reassuring those souls are on the witnessed day of Arafah.

– The spaciousness of the place, from the spaciousness of faith in the breasts, and the greatness of the gathering, from the greatness of the Creator and Ruler, and the strength of will from the strength of obedience in seeking and advancing, circumambulating, and the willingness to sacrifice and sacrifice and complete the rituals.

– On the day of Arafat, there is still room for contemplation of the standing faces, this Arab Muslim coming from the ocean, and his brother coming from the Levant and the Gulf, faces from China, Russia, Africa, Asia, America and Europe, each carrying his own concern, the concerns of the tribe, the people, and the nation, He surrounds these concerns with the walls of faith in God Almighty, and trust in Him, and seizes the ember of determination and resolve, throws his hopes and worries into the crucible of the great gathering, for the pilgrims of the Most Merciful, and the crucible grows to melt into it the concerns of Muslims coming from every deep valley, feelings, attitudes, and supplications unite in the vastness of the house antique.

The day those standing on Arafat will rest from the hardship of travel and travel, and the hearts and souls crowding in the streets, means of transportation, and pilgrims’ markets will reconcile with them, and those who bid them farewell at airports, bus stations, and trains will rest with them, so that some of them will be silent in front of television screens, in the hope that they will have the opportunity to see a familiar face, or A lucky relative, because the time when people used to deposit their pilgrims to the borders and receive them at international crossing points has ended, and the time has ended for the arches of joy at the doors, the raising of the “Bandira” flag on the roofs of the houses, and the gift of greetings through the radios, the children waiting for the returning pilgrim with gifts, rosaries, caps, and healers are less. Hajj, such as that small projector camera, through which you can see the features of the Two Holy Mosques in panoramic images, or the braided headband.

– Now, on the witnessed day of Arafat, there is a supplication that is answered, God willing, by uniting the word, the stance, and the feelings, and keeps harm and evil away from the country, and the servants are safe, not from Satan alone, as his followers are stronger, stronger, and more corrupt .. but those who donate the masks of piety who pray with us And pray for us.. Oh God, prepare this blessed occasion for us, and we are the truest in faith and belief, neither hypocrites nor two-faced. Oh God, whiten our faces on the day when faces prevail, and grant us the goodness and blessings of this great day.