Box of Havanna alfajores. COURTESY MALBA

In 1979, in the midst of the Argentine military dictatorship, the set designer Juan Lázaro traveled from Buenos Aires to Paris with a few photos that proved that the Junta disappeared people. He carried them in the false bottom of a candy box. The Havanna alfajores, the chocolate-smeared emblem of Argentina, were the perfect alibi. Chicha Mariani, founder of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo, prepared a box of alfajores hiding the photographs that she wanted to send as a complaint to the then presidential candidate François Mitterand. It worked. Two years later, when the socialist came to the Government, he asked the ambassador for the return of democracy in Argentina, who went to present his credentials. What customs officer would have suspected it from a box from Havanna? When an Argentine receives another abroad, the request is so logical that it is already a slogan: “Bring alfajores.”

Two Havana boxes from the period tell the story in a corner of the room on the third floor of the Museum of Latin American Art in Buenos Aires. At the end of March, the Malba inaugurated the exhibition From heaven to home, connections and intermittences in Argentine material culture, an exhibition of objects, works of art and documents that review Argentine daily life. It can be read as a historical review of national industrial design, although its curators have wanted to go further. From the jokes that involved the Bazooka chewing gum devised by the writer Rodolfo Fogwill to the long Magiclick lighter that since 1970 accompanies any gas stove in the country, from heaven to home has permeated Argentine nostalgia. More than 100,000 people have visited the exhibition since March, which has been extended until the end of July due to the frenzy of visits.

“We did not want to tell the story of Argentine design. Between military coups, industry changes, political and economic crises, drawing a line is impossible. It is an indescribable story”, says designer Leandro Chiappa, editorial director of Malba, who coordinated the eight-person curatorial team in charge of the show. “From this pessimistic vision was born the idea of ​​erasing the categories between design, the archive and art. To show things with the subject that wears them in the center. Lacking a conventional story, we propose an affective record of our material culture.

The Dinarg D-200, a two-door car that measures less than two meters, began to be manufactured in 1959 in the province of Córdoba. forerunner of smart German and the low-consumption car, had been designed by a national company and blessed by the Government of Arturo Frondizi, which sought to promote the manufacture of a cheap and easy-to-maintain national-industry car. In those years, the Argentine road network grew 10,000 kilometers, hundreds of thousands of workers were employed in automobile companies, and Argentina even began to export trucks. But only 300 Dinarg were made out of the 3,000 that had been planned for 1962, the year in which Frondizi was overthrown.

An image of the exhibition ‘From heaven to home’, at the Museum of Latin American Art in Buenos Aires. Alexander Guyot

Its story, like that of each of the 600 objects that Malba brought together from collections and collectors throughout the country, tells that of his country: the creativity and drive of the Argentine industry –and of Argentines– despite the history. On the roof of the Dinarg manufactured in 1960 that is exhibited in the Malba rests a bottle of bleach: a sign that was born around 1940 to notify that the car was for sale without saying so, thus avoiding paying a cut to the treasury. “That use is also an Argentine design,” says Chiappa. “Like the cacerolazo [golpear las cacerolas en una protesta]: shows a thing, its use and its messages”.

The first helicopter made in South America, the rubber ball made by a Pirelli engineer to sell it cheaper than leather balls, the first commercial pen patented by a Hungarian immigrant, Carina portable radios, Knittax manual sewing machines and the image From the eternal Mirtha Legrand promoting household appliances as she has been doing since the late 60s, each object in the collection evokes a story that the visitor builds.

“The mischief of the exhibition is that you don’t leave knowing everything, but it doesn’t underestimate who comes either,” says Chiappa, and gives an example. In one of the showcases, next to a tablet of dulce de leche, rests the first literary collaboration between Jorge Luis Borges and Adolfo Bioy Casares: it is not a story, it is the promotional brochure for the sweet made by the Bioy family, owner of the first dairy industry in Argentina.

At the exit door of the room, hangs a television with a message behind a red plaque. It is an image of TV Chronicle, the station of a popular newspaper that since 1994 has measured the national pulse in short headlines. The chosen one is from this summer, one of the happiest in the recent history of Argentina. He says: “There are 1163 days left for the next World Cup.”

A ‘Crónica TV’ plaque at the Malba exhibition. santiago orti

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.