Hobby

Mexico City / 06.25.2021 16:21:25

Enrique Perro Bermúdez is known in Mexico as one of the best sports commentators, however on more than one occasion he has managed to surprise more than one due to his entertaining anecdotes.

Recently, in an interview with Javier Alarcón, the Dog delighted the public with another of his peculiar stories by confessing that -on one occasion- he played as a checker for the US band The Doors.

“I had the honor, there, of being the opening act, there in Insurgentes, when Mario Olmos took them, of the Doors. I met Jim Morrison. With Jim Morrison I got to have a whiskey, look, together. That was what I had to live with Jim Morrison , one of the greatest honors of my life, because he was my idol “, mentioned El Perro Bermúdez.

It was already known that Bermúdez has always been a rock fanatic, even previously he had already said that he attended the iconic Abandaro concert. The band The Doors was presented in Mexico from June 27 to 30, 1969.

“In 68 was this attack by the State on the students (known as the Tlatelolco massacre) and a year later is when they plan to bring in The Doors. There were 4 concerts in the month of June 1969, it was not the most emotional thing, it was not that King Lizard who met. It was not the best time for The Doors or the best time for Mexico to enjoy a concert of international stature, “said journalist Chava Rock in the program Secret places: blog of a hidden Mexico of Canal Once.

STAYED IN THE SAME HOTEL AS THE ROLLING STONES

For his part, Enrique Bermúdez said that on one occasion, he stayed at the same hotel as The Rolling Stones: “that was in Ixtapa Zihuatanejo. I remember that Alicia and I started to smell like a strong duffel, they were burning Satan’s legs above us, and it was the Rolling Stones who had rented 3 floors of that hotel, and I got to see the great Mick Jagger “.

FCM