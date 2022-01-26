Roger of the Eagle He returned to the screens of América Televisión last Monday as the new host of Esto es Habacilar, the program that this summer replaces Esto es Guerra and was promoted as the continuation of Habacilar. However, more than two years ago, the animator said that he did not like the youth reality show.

In a conversation with Andrea Llosa, the presenter said that he left Two frogs, one queen, a program that he hosted together with Maju Mantilla and Joselito Carrera, because he did not like to talk about the lives of celebrities and also because he did not want to replace Mathías Brivio in This is war.

“They laugh at me because I didn’t want to follow certain things, I didn’t really like talking about shows and I did not like to replace Mathías Brivio in This is war . I did not like it and the producer wanted me to be in This is war ”, he declared for Andrea at noon in April 2019.

Roger del Águila said that, previously, he accepted a couple of times, but the third time he decided to reject the offer and did not appear in the youth reality show, so there was friction. “I said, ‘I don’t like it, I don’t want to do this.'”

This is war does not represent the country

The current host of Esto es Habacilar said that he did not agree to conduct EEG because he did not like the program. “Television does not have to educate, it has to entertain, but I felt that those boys, in a certain way, did not represent Peru, and I did not want to be a part of that. Why wasn’t there a boy from Puno, from Iquitos? Why are they all of a single profile? I’m not going with that, “explained Del Águila.

In said interview for the ATV cameras, the famous “Chivito” said that This is war could have been more inclusive with the presence of boys from all over Peru. “There are many nice and intelligent boys, they should have an opportunity (…) Everything that is done can be improved, not destroyed. They say that television is garbage, television is a reflection of who we are, so are we all garbage? It’s not like that,” said the driver.

Who is Roger of the Eagle?

Roger del Águila is an actor, musician, composer, producer, screenwriter and director. He entered the Habacilar program in 2003 and three years later he decided to step aside to dedicate himself to his acting career and his production company Rodacine.

He participated in numerous productions such as Talk show (2006), El Buen Pedro (2012), Maybe tomorrow (2013), Japy ending (2014), Possessed (2015), Until the mother-in-law separates us (2016) and the program Dos sapos y a queen (2012).