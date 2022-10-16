Raphael Ortega He is known as one of the most renowned sports doctors and surgeons in Mexico and at the time he became president of the Guadaljara Sports Club due to the close relationship he had with Jorge Vergara (RIP), for this reason he confessed how the meeting they held with the Argentine coach was, Marcelo Bielsa when they offered him the position of technical director of the rojiblanca institution.
Currently, the doctor Ortega He is away from management positions to focus on his career as a specialist in traumatology and sports surgery, however, in 2011 he took over the sports presidency of the rojiblanco team as well as medical services, functions that are currently distributed among several staff.
In this way, in an interview for the YouTube channel with David Medrano, Ortega He recounted his career as a footballer, before assuming the reins of the chiverío when he was invited by Jorge Vergara to join the project and one of his anecdotes was the day an interview was held with the historic Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa.
“Jorge tells him ‘we are interested in you taking on the first team and also basic forces’ and Marcelo tells him, ‘sir just to clarify, if you are going to hire me it will be for one thing, for basic forces or for the first team, both things are very important and require special attention, I can’t be turning around to see the basic forces worried about how they are and apart from the first team, I’d be very happy, just tell me if I’m going to the first team or the basic forces'”
– Raphael Ortega.
“’First team is fine, we are interested’. He presented his economic claims and Jorge told him that he was fine. He presented his reinforcement proposal, how many pesos would have to be invested, because he wanted it to be a leading team and Jorge said yes. ‘Now tell me how much are you going to charge me?’ For that, everything was perfect. And Bielsa tells him, ‘I just want to tell you something, sir, I just want to see you when you hire me and when I run, other than that, go to your box, enjoy the games and I don’t want to see you’” .
“I knew Jorge very well, he changed his face and said that we were going to think about it. We were going down the stairs to the heliport and he asks me, how do you see Marcelo? And I told him, ‘Look, I’m just telling you one thing, they’re not going to last a day,’ and he replies: ‘Yes, right? Let’s better go,'” he commented. Raphael Ortega.
