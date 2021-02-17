Kylian Mbappé had an ideal night in the knockout stages of the Champions League with three goals in Paris Saint Germain’s 4-1 victory over Barcelona. The Frenchman’s great performance caused a 2017 video to circulate in which Diego Maradona praised the forward before his worldwide explosion and even recommended him.

In an interview with the newspaper AS in 2017, the world star said that he met Fiorentino Perez, the president of Real Madrid and told him: “For me he is the revelation. He is the one who can surpass many. I said to Florentino: “Sign Mbappé!” I told him when I saw him in FIFA. And he told me ‘you know I have Ronaldo, I have this one. “Sign Mbappé, what do you care,” he said in the note.

Furthermore, when asked what they would do with Bale if they signed the French promise, Diego responded: “Listen to me, they sell him to Bale. Give him away!”.

After Diego’s recommendation, Mbappé was the figure of France in the consecration of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. That year, PSG paid 145 million euros for the 19-year-old striker, and since then he has not stopped making history with the shirt of your club. Meanwhile, Bale is on loan at Tottenham and without continuity.