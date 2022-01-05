The winter transfer market concludes until February 1, but the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament kicks off this week and all clubs, including Cruz Azul, hope to close their ranks as soon as possible to accelerate the adaptation of their players and that be your best in the championship.
The whole of La Noria has made many movements this time and among its highs are: Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Erik Lira, Christian Tabó Y Carlos RodriguezAlthough it is still expected that there will be one or two more reinforcements.
As for one of his casualties that involved an exchange between Rayados de Monterrey and Cruz Azul where Carlos Rodriguez Y Luis Romo changed shirts, the celestes midfielder could have been a signing of the Tigres UANL,
According to information in the column of SanCadilla daily Court Reform, assured that the San Nicolás de los Garza team offered for the midfielder before the Gang. The celestial board was willing to accept the offer, but the auriazules player did not accept to go and play in Mexico City.
“Tigres asked the price and saw that it was expensive and tried to make an exchange for Carlos Salcedo, but the Titan did not accept what they offered him and The Machine, let’s say, did not make much effort to carry out the negotiation, unlike what happened with Carlos Rodriguez “
– SanCadilla.
According to the source of the media, he indicated that: “‘Romo is offered it to us, but we responded to the offer with an exchange with Carlos Salcedo, but they offered him a contract that Salcedo did not accept and everything was left in an attempt.'” such that there was no agreement for the central defender Carlos Salcedo It will arrive at the Machine given the conditions of the club.
