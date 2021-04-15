As soon as Alberto Fernández’s announcement ended, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta asked that an emergency Zoom be set up with his small table. He was at his house and wanted to be helped to formulate the first lines of the speech. He stayed up late writing by hand and at seven in the morning he met again with the same people, this time face to face, in a room at the government headquarters, in Parque Patricios, five meters from his office.

The City’s response had to come quickly. They advised him to go first thing in the morning, but the mayor refused. He wanted to rehearse the speech, word for word, and appease the fury of the night before. Did. His advisers were pointing out mistakes. Only when he felt safe, six hours later, did he come out on stage.

The President had left him, again, with all the TV cameras at his disposal. The last time had been on September 10 of last year, when the Nation decided to snatch 1.18 points of the coparticipating funds from the Buenos Aires district -about 45 billion pesos in 2021- to prioritize the needs of the Province of Buenos Aires in his conflict with the Buenos Aires Police and Rodríguez Larreta announced that he was going to take the case to the Supreme Court.

Unlike then, today you need to ratify the place of presumed opposition leader. For several months, he has been under pressure from inside and outside Juntos por el Cambio to raise his profile and confront Alberto and Cristina on an equal footing. The reappearance of Mauricio Macri with his book and a series of interviews, the high profile of Patricia Bullrich and the return of María Eugenia Vidal had been bothering him.

In addition to his own setbacks, some that continue to be criticized, such as having traveled to rest in Brazil in the midst of the pandemic and having to be isolated on his return, for example, the reopening in person of the sessions in the Legislature.

The untimely presidential announcement Wednesday night seemed to free him from guilt. He felt, they say in his environment, that Alberto messed with the last thing he could mess with: management. Marked a limit. The City had pushed all last week for bars and restaurants to be open on the night shift and for schools to remain open. The City will go to Court with an injunction so that the schools do not close.

“The national government decided break dialogue mechanism and consensus that we have been holding for more than a year. We were not consulted about any of the measures that were taken, “he stated at the conference. He accused the Casa Rosada of improvisation and He urged Fernández to sit down this afternoon to discuss how to proceed. They may sound like logical statements in the mouth of the extremist voices of Together for Change. It means too much in the Larretista language. He had never stopped like that.

“It was genuine for Horacio to rebel because now he does consider that he has elements to denounce the outrage,” they said at his side a few minutes after the speech. The mayor stood as a national leader or, as he wishes to be, a candidate for president. He had even a phrase with a populist tinge: He said that if his administration were to get vaccines in the international market, he would share them with all the provinces.

Rodríguez Larreta did not mention the vice president, Cristina Kirchner, or Axel Kicillof at any time. More: when a journalist asked her at the conference if she believed that she and the governor were behind the new restrictions, she ignored it. It was a sung question. Also the answer. During the last ten days, the Buenos Aires president accumulated all kinds of pressures – public and private – so that the new restrictions closely resemble phase 1.

The mayor felt late last week that he had won a battle. They did not consent to everything he wanted, but it was more than Kirchnerism usually grants him. In the last few days something changed. Days no. Hours. Just yesterday I was celebrating the statements of Nicolás Trotta and Carla Vizzotti in which they defended the position of open schools. What happened in between, he does not know. Just imagine it. The shadow of Cristina and Kicillof unfolds in these musings.