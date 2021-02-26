La Confitería del Molino is increasingly similar to the original. Those who pass by the corner of Callao and Rivadavia know it and stare at it, whether they know the history of the building or not. This Friday afternoon, the interest was greater: after years covered, the glazed ground floor came into view for three hours.

It was the time needed by the work team that went to remove the stained glass canopy for its restoration. In order to do so, it was necessary to remove the fence that covered the window onto the street. This was left in view, as well as the ground floor in the process of rejuvenation. You could also see the typography of the confectionery, in curved white letters on the glass. Only when the canopy is restored and returned to its place can the entire facade be permanently uncovered.

The job that was able to spy on itself for a few hours is part of the renovation of all the components of the ground floor: bronzes, walls and ceiling, stucco columns like marble, lights and floors. The confectionery sector will be installed there, as it was originally. It will be fed by a kitchen that will be built in the basement.

The workers removed the fencing for a while, to be able to dismantle the canopy, which will be restored at the Río Santiago Shipyard.

Another part of the team that works on the ground floor is dedicated to cleaning, caulking and making replicas of some of the missing stained glass cloths of the perimeter guard of the confectionery. The ceiling tiles, meanwhile, have already been removed for restoration.

While pedestrians and drivers watched the inner workings in the front row, the flats of the marquee they were removed for recovery. They were taken by personnel from Astillero Río Santiago, a shipbuilding company of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Production, which will start working on this sector at its facilities on the banks of the Ensenada River.

One of the ornaments that were left on view in the Mill’s Confectionery.

The task ahead is not easy: they will have to restore the marquee beams, its corbels and the frame for supporting the stained glass windows, which has a delicate metallic ornamentation. This structure also works as a support for the lighting system.

Where work is also done intensively is in the departments on the fourth and fifth floors of the building, which will be headquarters of the site museum and the cultural center of El Molino. There still remains a lot to do: the walls and ceilings, the plaster moldings, and the woodwork and stained glass windows have to be restored. For years, these apartments were inhabited by families without permission, who were reluctant to leave.

For a while, you could see how they work downstairs to re-install a confectionery.

The highest part of the building, on the other hand, is almost ready. On the one hand, the tesserae were recovered, delicate vitreous pieces that had been lost by the dozen. The interior of the dome was also painted with whitewash. The blades of the mill turned again and continue to do so, intermittently. And the colorful stained glass segments of the dome tower were placed and backlit with a team of external stained glass workers.

The fencing was reassembled, but before that people could see a preview of how the ground floor of the Mill Confectionery regained its shine.

All the restoration is supervised by the Bicameral Administrative Commission of the Mill Building, which was created after the transfer of the property to the National Congress and coordinates the project.

NS