Mexico.- Before reaching the Liga MX Femenil, Deyaris Arai She was already one of the most active girls in social networks and although she also played in the United States, it was not professionally, but she did it in universities that, although they have a high level, it was not until she arrived in Mexico that she exploded and was much more recognized. During that time her biggest hobby was updating her social media with the best photos of his moments, leaving one that is still admired today.

Deyaris Arai who developed a physique of envy did not hesitate to be able to show it off in networks with different outfits to the point that he achieved some iconic shots that have been saved in his Instagram Mainly, one of them was from the occasion when living the Halloween parties of 2020, she decided to dress up as an attractive little devil and that she managed to give away possibly one of the best photos of that year.

Although a couple of years have passed since then, her publication continues to have recent comments from followers who snoop a bit on the player’s networks. Women’s Lion Club to see what else they find. “Do you want to make a deal with the devil?”, It was the words that Deyaris Arai wrote next to her publication that unleashed the emotion of her followers who did not hesitate to give her life as long as the devil was she.

Deyaris Arai dazzled on social media with his best shots | Photo: Instagram Deyaris Arai

The quite attractive outfit consisted of 4 pieces, a deep red bodysuit accompanied by a jacket in the same shade to continue with the theme of the devil, on her legs she used only stockings up to her knees and to give her the most charming touch, some little horns pretending to be a complete little devil. She was so well received that more than 11 thousand people reacted in a good way to the situation.

Since he started his football career in the Women’s MX LeagueDeyaris Arai has put aside the subject of the slightly more striking photos, now he dedicates more time to his training and that is what he publishes, and some other selfies of his face that have been a little help for her fans who miss the beauty of the player, although now she shows it in another way.