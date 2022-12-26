Today Emiliano Martinez He is a world champion with the Argentine national team, he has become one of the most transcendental goalkeepers in the country’s history and his degree of confidence is such that it is a nightmare for all rivals, but he had to go through several setbacks to achieve it.
Is that “Draw” was rejected by Mouth Y River during his first formal tests in the Federal Capital, when he decided to travel from his native Mar del Plata to try his luck in professional soccer, before landing at Independiente de Avellaneda.
“He went to Boca and River, he was 12 years old. He came back somewhat disappointed because he spent a week doing tests, they were eliminating boys and he was staying. But, in the end, the goalkeeper of a coach who was old from the club or something like that was left. He knew he could have stayed, so he was disappointed.“Recalled his father in dialogue with Infobae.
George Petaone of the first “Dibu” goalkeeper coaches, was one of those in charge of taking players from Mar del Plata to the main clubs in the country so that they can aspire to fulfill their dream, or at least try.
“In River Pitarch saw it, in Boca Maddoni sees it. They told us that they had players more or less like him. I think it would be because of the issue of the pension, because there are many boys staying there and some do not have a placePeta explained.
Miguel Angel Santorocoordinator of the archers recruitment area of Independentwas the man who saved his football life: “If he has the bag, let the kid stay”, he told the family.
“Pepé” was so important in the life of Martínez that he was even the one who recommended his call-up to the Argentina Under-17 youth team and, later, accompanied him to take the test at Arsenal in England when he was 17 years old. Thank you Santora!
