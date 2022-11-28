If each World Cup duel needs to be fed with some counterpoint, recent history between Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi could be the element that feeds the advertising sales of the matches this Wednesday. But beyond that question, in the history of both selected no story will be more striking than the one in which they were involved in 1974.

The differences between the captains of both teams that will play the match of the third and decisive match of Group C, curiously, began with a praise from the Argentine upon receiving the Ballon d’Or in 2021. He said that the Pole, at Bayern Munich at the time, deserved to be recognized by ‘France Football’ magazine for his supremacy in 2020, the year in which the award became vacant due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the attacker understood that his opponent’s phrase was not genuine. “He asked for a Ballon d’Or for me, but he didn’t even vote for me in The Best award, he expressed it with a distance from any gesture of sympathy. Later, in an interdict with an Argentine journalist, he denied it. The feeling of confrontation grew after Messi’s departure to PSG, it was Lewandowki who took (and with great success), his space in Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Luis Suarez at the Ballon d’Or gala. More than 2,000 goals in a single image, every goalkeeper’s nightmare. pic.twitter.com/sY5fopJlaR — World Cup (@Mundialistas) November 30, 2021

That could be the story that will be remembered over time from this third cross between the two in the World Cup. We’ll see. But the two antecedents that the Poles and the Argentines built were very intense. The first of them, it was said, in 1974. One more curiosity, the match will be played in stadium 974. Why is it called that? That is the telephone code that corresponds to Doha, but also, the structure is built with 974 containers that makes it one of the most picturesque stadiums in the World Cup.

Germany 74

In light of the summaries with the best plays of that game, the result seemed to fall short. Argentina could have suffered a defeat against Poland, but the result was sweetened with a 3-2 final defeat in the debut on July 15 in Stuttgart, in the World Cup in Germany 74. The most interesting thing, what was It emerged from that first World Cup duel between the two occurred later and off the field.

After the draw on the second date against Italy (1-1 with a goal from Houseman), the classification did not depend on the selection. The players decided that the best way to ensure a pass to the next wheel was bribe your executioner from the initial date, to beat the Italians on the final date. It was talked about at the time. The players denied it for several years. But over time, one of them confessed.

In Federal Germany 1974, five teams exhibited the logos of the shirt manufacturers for the first time in the World Cups: Australia and Scotland (Umbro) and Argentina -photo-, Uruguay and Poland (Adidas). They were joined by Zaire, who played the third game with an Adidas jacket. pic.twitter.com/cIsIQ0WEwk — Pablo Aro Geraldes (@arogeraldes) July 23, 2022

After that draw on the second date, the situation worsened. The Argentine spirit was underground. they felt eliminated. The passengers who occupied the fourth floor of the Holiday Inn in Sindelfingen, about 15 kilometers from Stuttgart, will have noticed in those days that there was an unnumbered room. Or, rather, that it had papers and tapes that covered the place where it should be. From time to time, the accommodation employees, who did not understand the reason for the matter, removed the cover that prevented seeing 413.

Spiritually broken, Roberto Perfumo would not get out of bed. Companions filed through the room to encourage him. He had scored the goal against in the tie. The journalists César Volco and Hernán Ceres, and the photographer Oscar Conesa, from the magazine Goles, really got into privacy that June 19, 1974. Just a few hours after the game. The note they made was illustrated with photos of Houseman and Yazalde reclining next to Perfumo. Another time… They asked him about the lack of a number on the door.

Poland: they won only once in their World Cup debut, it was vs. Argentina in 1974 (3-2). First time that on date 1 he faces a Concacaf team, he is undefeated in history vs. teams from this confederation (4 victories, vs. Haiti, Mexico, USA and Costa Rica). pic.twitter.com/T8xnru0bng – Emanuel Barrios (@ManuBarrios97) November 22, 2022

The unfortunate soccer player unloaded: “Bad luck has my name and surname. I am solely responsible for this. When the ball passed by me I wanted to bust it with a kick and send it out of the stadium. It had a bit of spin and I hit it with my instep and deflected it to Daniel (Carnevali, the goalkeeper). What about the number? I don’t really believe in those things… but I covered the 413 a couple of times and they uncovered it. What happens is that so much sacrifice and I gave everything away… It had already happened to me with Poland ”. What had happened to him? 8 minutes into the debut game, a mistake of his also ended with the second goal for the Poles.

The Argentine squad went through several setbacks. Rafael Aragón Cabrera, who commanded the delegation, had to officiate as a diplomat to ensure that a case against Roberto Telch was not initiated. He had been denounced for an alleged assault on a hotel maid and the issue had a huge impact in Germany after the story was published in the Bild newspaper. In the end, the police investigated, the prosecution dismissed the charges and the River manager managed to get the passport of the footballer who was playing in San Lorenzo back.

After the match with Poland and in the run-up to the match with Italy, coach Vladislao Cap had confessed to Ernesto Muñiz, the chronicler for ‘La Nación’, that he was destroyed by nerves. He was opening his fourth pack of cigarettes for the day and pacing. “What do you want me to say? You saw what happened: we gave you the match”. And when asked to make some change to improve against the Italians, he was dismissed: “Do you think that taking one out and putting another in will solve something? Behind we are a disaster, we do not stop anyone. Lato walked where he wanted to”. Not even the mini-recital that Ariel Ramírez and Jaime Torres put on to entertain the players on a visit raised the coach’s spirits.

, # In 4⃣ years, #Poland 🇵🇱 and #Argentina 🇦🇷 they crossed paths in two World Cups. ➡️ In 1974, the Poles won 3-2 in their debut in Stuttgart. ➡️ In 1978, ‘albiceleste’ revenge towards his first world title: 2-0 in Rosario. pic.twitter.com/0vuhG1wmKN – World Way (@caminomundialok) November 10, 2022

Although the team had played better against Italy and Houseman had scored a great goal the selection was almost eliminated. And that idea took hold of all the footballers on Thursday, June 21. Shortly before getting on the bus to travel from Sindelfingen to Munich, where the last date of Group 4 would be played, the players found out about the Polish position. The journalist from ‘El Gráfico’, Héctor Vega Onesimele asked the Polish striker Roberto Gadocha if the starters were going to play against Italy. “It depends on the Argentines,” he replied. It was not the only notice. Coach Casimir Gorski declared: “Nobody is going to win that game.” The draw qualified Poland and Italy.

Quique Wolff would confess years later that the players then decide to raise $25,000 to incentivize Poland . “We gathered the money from our pockets and offered it to him. With an aggravating circumstance: if we didn’t win by three goals against Haiti and they complied and beat Italy, we would use that to put the same money and go home.

The rest of the story is known: Poland won 2-1, Argentina beat Haiti 4-1 and advanced on goal difference. Although in the next round reality hit him again: 0-4 with the Netherlands, 1-2 with Brazil and 1-1 with the German Democratic Republic.

Argentina 1978

Another formidable story in World Cup history. Much more pleasant and known to Argentines. It was a moment that could change the entire course of Argentina in that Cup. After the loss against Italy at the Monumental, the selected team had to move to Rosario to play the second round.

In the debut against Poland, Mario Kempes had scored his first goal in the tournament. He had shaved his mustache at the suggestion of his companions. He had three games without scoring in the initial round. And his luck changed. With the game 1-0, in a bad start by Fillol, Grzegorz Lato had the opportunity to open the scoring with a header with the bow at his mercy. On the line, Kempes dove like a goalie and swiped at the ball.

The action that today would have meant the expulsion of the attacker, something devastating for Menotti’s team. At that time the scorer was able to continue on the field and scored the second goal. Then would follow the tie with Brazil, the win and suspicion against Peru and the title against the Netherlands.

