It was June 13, 2004 and in Almería there was an atmosphere of a big day, but also of anguish at not having certified the permanence yet and having to receive one of the ocean liners in the silver category, a Sporting de Gijón that in the penultimate day of the championship still had options to return to the First Division. It was a historic day for Almeria sport as Juan Rojas hosted its last professional football match. Nearly 10,000 spectators bid farewell to the charming and historic Torrecárdenas feud with an Almería that gave the surprise and left Sporting without promotion.

The Asturians were not alone, with half a thousand followers who crossed the whole of Spain. Sporting, fifth (the third went up directly) was one point below Alavés and three behind Getafe and Numancia (who ended up being promoted), although they had the goal difference tied against the Madrid team and beaten the team from Soria. Everyone ended up doing their homework on matchday 41, except for Sporting, who played at the home of an Almería even without the mathematical permanence, materializing it that day to travel to Cádiz on the last date with their homework already done. Francisco moved Juan Rojas’ historic marker in the 56th minute, leveling Irurzun two minutes later. In minute 66, Ortiz made the final 2-1.

That day Alfonsín lined up Valerio, Bravo, César Jiménez, Cervián, José Ángel, Galca, Sahnoun, Jorge Pérez, Ortiz, Francisco and Luna, Pignol entering just before the break for the Talaverano defender, and Esteban and Lozano (later he was sports director Sporting) in the second half. Marcelino, for his part, lined up Roberto, Sastre, Yago Alonso, Cristian Díaz, Dorado, Pablo Álvarez, Dani Borreguero, David Bauza, Juan, Irurzun and Bilic, playing Rubén Suárez (promoted with the UDA nine years later) and Miguel in the second act.

Interestingly, Sporting, which will visit the Games Mediterranean Stadium tomorrow (9:00 p.m.) is the team that has faced Almería the most times, this Monday being the twenty-eighth in an official match, only behind Córdona (and Elche (29).The Asturians are the second team that has lost the most times to the Indalic team (twelve times, two less than Malaga), but also the second that has beaten the Almeria team the most (thirteen wins, to Cádiz’s fifteen In the southeast of the peninsula, the locals have achieved nine wins, to Sporting’s three wins, in addition to a tie.However, from the last six visits, the visitors have taken a dozen points.

