100 days have passed since the dictator Daniel Ortega withdrew the Nicaraguan nationality of 94 opponents, dissidents or critics of the government, whom he considered traitors to the homeland and fugitives from justice. Desperate measure of an authoritarian without limits, the measure was stopped with dignity by the “stateless” on paper, but Nicaraguans by blood, memory and future. The writer Sergio Ramírez, winner of the 2017 Cervantes Prize, tweeted: “Nicaragua is what I am and everything I have, and that I will never stop being, nor stop having, my memory and my memories, my language and my writing, my fight for your freedom for which I have pledged my word. The more Nicaragua they take from me, the more Nicaragua I have.” The poet Gioconda Belli tore up her passport in a live interview, as a sign that an official recognition of nationality is not what makes her Nicaraguan. “I am not this document, I am Gioconda Belli, I am a Nicaraguan poet and when history has forgotten these tyrants (Daniel Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo) I will still be in my books as a Nicaraguan poet,” she told the cut a page out of your passport.

This new attack by Daniel Ortega -former Sandinista guerrilla and president of Nicaragua from 2007 to date- against critical voices adds to the repression exercised since 2018, when massive citizen protests broke out in the country that received the regime’s response to the murder of more of 360 demonstrators ―many of them students―, the persecution of the presumed leaders of the mobilizations, exile, dispossession, threats and intimidation against peasant leaders and other activists, which led them to go into exile in Costa Rica, a country considered the epicenter of Nicaraguan exile.

Another of the people whose Nicaraguan nationality was withdrawn is the peasant leader Francisca Ramírez, exiled precisely in Costa Rica due to the intimidation suffered by her and her family, after years of opposing the handing over of their lands to the Chinese tycoon Wang Jing so that he develop the project of the Grand Interoceanic Canal of Nicaragua. The girl Ramírez, as she is affectionately called, was forced to emigrate in September 2018 with 41 members of her family for her safety, so that in La Fonseca, Nueva Guinea -her hometown- she only had her house left, which was now confiscated by the government with Ortega’s decision to expatriate them.

100 days later I speak with her, she shows me the two sides of this forced disappearance of papers that Ortega has imposed on her. ”Our assets are already in the hands of the State. They continue to take it from people, no one can oppose it, we no longer appear in the property records, nor do we appear in the games, that is, we no longer have a birth. There is no longer anything that we appear, that we are born in our towns. We show that we have our Nicaraguan identity card, our passports; that we were Nicaraguans, and that a single person made the decision to take away that right, but in Nicaragua there is nothing anymore: no birth record, no property record, they no longer exist,” Doña Francisca tells me.

The Human Rights defender assures that, although the effects of forced displacement have been many, the economic ones have increased since their nationality was withdrawn, since before at least they had a space in Nicaragua and possessions that were sometimes sent to them, even deposited money, but all that changed. “Don’t you have anything in Nicaragua anymore?” I asked him. “Nothing, just the hope of returning to our homeland.”

That hope is fed by knowing that the Ortega regime’s persecution is based on illegal and unconstitutional actions, Ramírez points out, for which reason the exiles hope that these actions will not last either. “That fills us with hope that soon we will also be able to see this Nicaragua that we love, and that we will return, it will not be easy but we will return to work in our Nicaragua. We see that the persecution continues towards us despite the fact that we are in exile, and to see that they also take away our nationality, because it also shows us that we continue to be hated by them even though we have never done any harm, but what we always demanded was that Our rights as peasants will be respected, that our lands will be respected.”

But there is also a positive aspect of Ortega’s decision to strip the 94 citizens of their nationality, he reflects. The girl Ramirez. Having made that list of the “without a country” has united them more than ever, it has removed the distance between Costa Rica, Spain, the United States and other countries. After the stripping of their nationality, several of them approached and began a contact that continues 100 days later, to plan legal actions, either local or international, against this and other abuses by the regime against them.

“We continue together and see what we do, always thinking of Nicaragua. We always have conversations about what is happening, perhaps before they stripped us of our nationality what is happening now did not happen and I think that Ortega, with everything he does, unites us, because we had not had that approach with so many people that we are today in the same situation, today it has generated us as that unit of being supportive and helping each other. So I think that on the one hand it has been sad and emotionally angry for a person to make those decisions, but it has also been very good because it has helped us unite and be closer and be aware of ourselves”, expressed the founder of the Peasant Movement Anti-Canal of Nicaragua.

Removing their nationality by decree has agglomerated them, has given them strength, has created a network that feeds on hope and with the certainty that Nicaragua is already everywhere.

