In the era of Netflix, young people will find it hard to believe that before a movie could take four years to be released in Spain. This is what happened with ‘A Clockwork Orange’, Stanley Kubrick’s most controversial film, which in 1971 it reached the US theaters with the X rating to be re-released two years later with 30 seconds less voluntarily cut by its author, thus obtaining the ‘R’ for over 18 years.

The Seminci in Valladolid in 1975 hosted the film’s first public screening in Spain. Its 65th edition, which is held from October 24 to 31, will honor the half century of ‘A Clockwork Orange’ and will remember that mythical premiere held between strong security measures. University students from Madrid camped the day before with sleeping bags at the Carrión theater and only two tickets were sold per person. The session was held with the police in the corridors of the room to suppress possible subversive attitudes. «In the middle of the projection the police called me. They told me that there had been a bomb warning in the theater “, recalls the former director of the contest, Carmelo Romero, in the book ’50 years of the Valladolid International Film Week. «I said: ‘Look, under my responsibility the film will not stop’. Now I don’t think I would have, but the unconsciousness of youth and a sixth sense made me decide that. “

Spectators camped the day before outside the Carrión theater in Valladolid. / Seminci

Not only did the Franco regime ban the adaptation of Anthony Burgess’s novel, which Kubrick turned into a hyper-violent moral fable set in the near future and starring an anti-hero (Malcolm McDowell) who commits misdeeds with his friends before being ‘socialized’. The same director demanded that Warner remove the tape from British theaters after a series of juvenile crimes committed in 1971 were associated with the film by the media and judges. Only after his death could it be seen in the UK.

Kubrick also refused to allow the exploits of his ‘droogs’ to be seen in Valladolid. Warner Española sent one of its executives, Ángel Corvi, to speak in person with the director, whom he convinced by assuring him that the film was going to be screened at the university and not at a festival. A few weeks earlier, the BOE had repealed the rules that had censored movies since 1963.