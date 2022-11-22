The World Cup 2014 was in trouble after the resounding failure of Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull with the song of the tournament. This song “We Are One” (Ole Ole) was supposed to be the World Cup anthem; however, the result was the opposite: he did not have the support of the people and there was a need to summon another star to reverse the situation.

Thanks to the success she had in 2010 with “Waka Waka”, Shakira was in charge of closing this great world party.

Shakira was called for the closing of the 2014 World Cup

Those responsible for FIFA and Sony were in charge of choosing the artists who would interpret the song for the biggest tournament in the world in 2014. However, just a couple of weeks after its premiere, the song “We Are One” It was rejected by the public and was knocked out of first place. For this reason, Shakira was used to create a new song “La, la, la”, which would sound at the closing of the 2014 World Cup and which, curiously, would become the anthem of this event.

Why Shakira’s song “La, la, la” beat Jlo and Pitbull’s “We Are One”?

To achieve this achievement, the Barranquillera considered certain strategies that were not included in the Pitbull and Jennifer López video. For this reason, despite the fact that soccer players appear in the official World Cup song, they do so through archive images.

On the contrary, world football figures such as Messi, Falcao, Neymar and Piqué participate very actively in Shakira’s. Likewise, the Colombian already had some experience gained with her participation in previous World Cups: she was in the 2006 German Final and was the interpreter of the “Waka Waka” of South Africa 2010, the official theme.

For their part, neither Pitbull nor Jennifer López, despite being world famous, were artists that the fan was able to identify and relate to the soccer environment.

Why did Shakira refuse to sing at the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Despite the fact that Shakira’s participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup was confirmed, “El programa de Ana Rosa” announced that the singer withdrew from the proposal due to multiple criticisms of the violation of human rights that was part of the customs of the host country of the sporting event.

“They have confirmed to me that Shakira will not perform at the opening ceremony, but they have not confirmed to me if she has any role throughout the World Cup,” revealed the host Ana Rosa Quintana.

Shakira’s participation in Qatar 2022 was in doubt and everything seems to indicate that her rejection is official. Photo: composition / The Republic

“Waka Waka” rumbled at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Although Shakira did not want to appear at this ceremony, users enjoyed the symbolic theme that captivated fans of the World Cup in 2010. “Waka Waka” was chanted by the attendees, despite the fact that Shakira was not present at the event.

They catch Shakira making an offensive gesture against Piqué

Although some time has passed since their official separation, Shakira was once again the protagonist of a viral video in which Pique is also included.

Shakira makes a gesture during her children’s game and the media associate it with Gerard Piqué. Photo: LR composition/ Twitter capture/ @shakira/Instagram

It turns out that during a sporting event of one of their children, the Colombian seems to show the middle finger to the Barcelona soccer player in a clear display of insult.

Shakira and Piqué put their luxurious mansion in Barcelona up for sale

With the end of their consummated relationship and with the terms of separation clear, the Spanish press reported that Shakira and Piqué decided to put up for sale their luxurious mansion where they lived together for more than a decade, located in an exclusive neighborhood.

This is the luxurious house of Shakira and Piqué. Photo: okdiario

The property was valued at 10 million euros, since it has large rooms, a recording studio, a tennis court, a gym with all the necessary equipment and even a movie theater.

Shakira will move to Miami after split with Gerard Piqué

According to reports, Shakira and Gerard Piqué have reached a new custody agreement. The Colombian will move to Miami with her children. A source close to the couple revealed that both celebrities said the decision is “what’s best for their children.”

The Colombian singer and the former Spanish soccer player announced their separation five months ago. Photo: diffusion

Shakira is caught crying after talking on the phone

The Spanish program “Sálvame” exposed some images of Shakira that have set off alarm bells among her fans. In the photographs you can see the singer crying after finishing a phone call while she was in a park in Barcelona.

The person who took the photo revealed that Shakira “was wrong.” She “she was wearing a tracksuit and she had a bad face and, since she arrived, she spoke English on the phone. Of the hour and a half, she must have been, well, an hour talking on the phone, ”she recounted.