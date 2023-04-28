Australia.- It is known that Sarah Kohan She is a woman who loves everything that has to do with the sun, the beach and the swimsuitsTherefore, whenever he has the opportunity, he takes the time to enjoy it. Although she does not always have the opportunity to do it all together, as now has happened where only the swimsuit and the sun were present, but still it did not disappoint.

Recently the australian influencer He gave away what would be one of the photos that his followers have loved the most, who like the content of the ex-partner of Javier Hernández, a Mexican soccer player. In the photo, Sarah Kohan is seen receiving a “bath of

sun” from the comfort of your garden.

The photo gets better every moment it is seen, as Sarah Kohan appears face down on a white towel, leaving at first glance her rear charms adorned with a tiny black bathing suit. But the surprise does not end there, because the upper part was not used, making a “topless” that captivated the hearts of his fans.

With this photo, Sarah Kohan made more than 67,000 people, the majority of whom are men, fall at her feet, and not content with reacting to her publication, they also gave her hundreds of comments emphasizing how beautiful she looks in front of the camera.

The influencer has the gift of looking very good with anything, but when she insists on being the center of attention, it is enough for her to just model a swimsuit to arrow hearts of her own and strangers.