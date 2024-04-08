Real Madrid's Brazilian winger, Rodrygo, once again has his future up in the air after another year of ups and downs where he is unable to find his position outside his usual playing spot, which in this case is occupied by his teammate Vinícius. Therefore, the interviews he gives today are very valuable, and in this one, prior to the Champions League match against Manchester City, a club to which it is rumored that he could leave next year in an exchange with Bernardo Silva, he gives information about his greatest rival.
The player talks about how he was almost signed by Liverpool before going to Real Madrid, and for the ridiculous amount of 3 million euros. It should be said that it was before having triumphed as he did at Santos, and in fact, if he did not go to the red team, it is because he preferred to first make history with his club, before leaving for Europe.
More news about Real Madrid
According to Fabrizio RomanoIn 2017, the English club put a very interesting offer on the table, as it even paid for the Brazilian's studies so he could finish them while he began his career in Europe, but Rodrygo thought he could aspire to even more and the fact of staying gave him the opportunity later to sign for a Real Madrid with which he has won so many things, and even Liverpool itself.
The hornet's nest stirs when it becomes known that the sporting director who almost signed him in 2017, has been signed again by the red club, just when the winger's future is most in suspense, and some Liverpool fans are dreaming again of the possibility that he ends up residing in their city to play with them. Everyone knows that Salah is no longer what he was, and Arabia is offering up to 200 million for him, so the signing of Rodrygo could be very interesting.
It is not known what could have happened if Rodrygo had made a different decision 7 years ago, but what we do know is that in a few hours the player will face one of his greatest rivals right now, City, who not only competes with him for the trophies, but also for signing him, so it may be that a more or less appropriate celebration in the match if he scores is a declaration of intentions about which club he will prefer in the summer transfer market.
#day #Rodrygo #close #signing #Liverpool #player #reveals #signing #closed
Leave a Reply