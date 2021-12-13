Real Madrid is one of the biggest in Europe and the biggest winner in the UEFA Champions League. Many times he was accused of being favored by referees or having privileges, but this time he had to be harmed.
The first draw of the Champions League was with a smile for the Spanish team. He had been Benfica, one of the weakest clubs in the competition and there was great enthusiasm to achieve an easy classification (without underestimating the Portuguese team, it is one notch below).
A technical error, which had no influence on the Real Madrid rival, led to the need to repeat the draw. The new match will be against PSG, one of the most powerful teams in Europe and for many the maximum candidate to remain with the title.
Although the French are not living their best moment, the round of 16 match will be in February and the trident can become very secure.or. It is expected that Neymar is already recovered and that Sergio Ramos is already competing alongside his teammates.
There were rumors that the draw could be maintained for Real Madrid, since the failure in his case had no repercussion. UEFA decided that the fairest thing was to repeat it in its entirety and it will have filled Florentino Pérez with fury. Once it was his turn!
