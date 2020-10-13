It happened just 21 years ago. He Barça and the Real Madrid they played a very hot Classic at the Camp Nou. The Catalans, trained by Van Gaal, had the initiative on the scoreboard thanks to two goals from Rivaldo (minute 28) and Figo (49 ‘). Raúl had advanced in the 26th minute to a very upset Madrid with the referee’s performance by Díaz Vega, who in the first half overlooked a clamorous hand on the goal line by Sergi Barjuán (thus preventing Julio César’s shot from ending in a goal), which would have meant his red card and a penalty that went to limbo (the Madrid would have put 1-2 in their favor before the break).

This tension was transferred to the stands, which created a very strong atmosphere, which especially affected Raúl González. The 7th, with his usual competitive pride, he continually asked for the ball from despite the fact that every time he touched the ball the noise was deafening. Barça was holding up well with 2-1 and even had options to increase the advantage. But with only four minutes remaining, there came a moment that the madridistas will never forget. Savio went deep to Raúl, who took the back to the Barcelona defense. He stood alone in front of the Barça goal and with a subtle Vaseline beat Hesp masterfully. Reiziger crashed into a post in his futile attempt to cut the ball. Raúl, given the importance of 2-2 so little from the end, He had the gesture that has appeared so many times in photos and posters in the homes of many white fans and, above all, in the social headquarters of the Real Madrid supporters’ clubs. That gesture was putting finger in mouth looking at the Camp Nou stands asking for silence. It is not necessary to explain that far from achieving it the anger of the culé fans was multiplied by three.

It’s funny because over the years his own Raúl has said in several interviews that he is not at all proud of that gesture and that even if the same thing happened again and he played that game again, he wouldn’t repeat it because he was sorry. However, the stand works with other emotional biorhythms and I can assure you that if you ask militant Madridistas to select five iconic images of their Madrid that have reached the depths of their Viking feeling, almost always will appear in that Top 5 the night in which Raúl wanted to silence the Camp Nou. Just 21 years ago. Time flies…