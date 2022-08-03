In 1991, two years after the Tiananmen Square Massacre (Tiananmen) in China, Nancy Pelosi held up a banner, at the same location, that read “To those who died for democracy in China”, alongside Representatives Ben Jones and John Miller.

Then they left white flowers in honor of the victims. Chinese police officers ordered American lawmakers to stop demonstrating and journalists to turn off the cameras. Some of them were arrested.

“We travel to Tiananmen to honor the students, workers and ordinary citizens who fought for the dignity and human rights that everyone deserves,” posted Pelosi in 2019, on Twitter, along with a television report made in 1991 during this trip to China.

It is not surprising that, 31 years later, the current Speaker of the House of Representatives has traveled to Taiwan, even after threats from the Asian giant.

The massacre

There is no denying the courage Pelosi had when she protested, in the middle of Chinese land, against the attack by tanks and machine guns on civilians who were demonstrating against the country’s dictatorship in June 1989.

Hundreds or thousands of people (Chinese censorship precludes accurate estimates) moving around Beijing were hit by the nation’s own army.

Ambulances trying to transport the wounded were attacked and hospitals were ordered not to attend to victims. The subject is still banned in China today.

Pelosi’s relationship with China and Taiwan in recent decades

Since then, the legislator has raised the flag of democracy several times. In 2009, for example, on the 20th anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre, Pelosi spoke at the Capitol alongside three former prisoners – Yu Zhijian, Yu Dongyue and Lu Decheng – who were detained in China during protests in the square.

In 2019, honoring the victims and pro-democracy soldiers, she also presented a statue in Washington.

“Nancy Pelosi’s story involves denouncing Chinese massacres and human rights abuses. Therefore, she strongly supports Taiwan”, highlights internationalist Igor Lucena.

In addition to the clear demonstrations against Chinese authoritarianism, in different political functions of the United States, Pelosi met directly with Chinese leaders, seeking diplomatic negotiations.

In 1993, for example, Pelosi called for China to be barred from hosting the Olympics, due to disrespect for human rights in the country. In 2008, she tried to convince the country’s then president, George W. Bush, to boycott the Olympic Games in Beijing. Earlier this year, she also called for a diplomatic boycott of the country’s Winter Olympics over the treatment of Uighur Muslims on Chinese soil.

The trip to Taiwan

The deputy’s trip to Asia was scheduled for April and was postponed because of the War in Ukraine, but already included a trip to Taiwan, self-proclaimed independent from China, but considered part of the great Asian country by the Chinese dictatorship within its policy of “One only China”.

Before the trip, China threatened to respond militarily to the visit and said that Pelosi’s presence in the region was an “affront with worldwide consequences”. The Chinese carried out military exercises in the neighboring country as a demonstration.

Therefore, the arrival of the American delegation’s plane to the island served as a new banner for those who are willing to face the Chinese army for democracy.