The day of the unification of our armed forces, the day when the enamel gathered together to hold the thrones of the homeland and place its land and sky between the vein and the artery.

Today as we contemplate the painting depicted on the terrain of the homeland and between every field and mountain, the grip of the majestic soldier lies, and between every hill and we find, there is an eye guarding and a heart that preaches love, for a land that has given and what has been lost, and it has been blessed and what has been miserly, and which has taken away and what has scarred, and has given what has lost, and which has been given away and what has retreated And this mosaic was of great wealth and sacrifice, it had to have a wall that supports its back, a fence that protects its accomplishment, and a wall that preserves its gains. It was necessary to have a force that preserves the display and the earth. The idea of ​​monotheism came to be crowned with love, enlivened with affection, crowned with truthfulness, surrounded by trust, Entrusted with setting the homeland between blinking and eye, between cheek and forehead.

Our armed forces, on the land are horses, and in the sea a trigger, and in the air a wing that shades, rattles and shakes, within it an eagle that believes that the homeland is the bone of the arena, and that defending its menstruation is a creed and jihad, and the spirits are nothing but waves that remove from its shoulders the straws of hostility, and prevent it from all wrath Or bruised, and you pay for everything that haunts, and all that stare.

Our armed forces were found to be the inspiration of that noble, may God rest his soul, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was urging people on this land to defend the nation’s right to work hard and sacrifice for the sake of building a strong, healthy, healed, cohesive, solidarity nation Zayed al-Khair was urging children to consider the nation the home of everyone, and to defend its gains is a sacred duty imposed by religion and approved by human norms, and for this the interest was to form a strong army, armed with the latest defense technologies, backed by the finest weapons, backed by the greatest equipment, because today the UAE has become a state in In order to protect our country, we need this elaborate army, the elements that are satisfied with knowledge and understanding, and the ability to absorb new technologies in modern weapons.

Our army is our brow that faces the sun, it is our arm that repels the wind, and it is our eye that guards our four sides.

Today, the UAE army has become the power that reverberates in the world, so that every thunder is heard, and every stalker takes account of it, and every honorable, loyal, lover of life and haters of nihilism respects it.