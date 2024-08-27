The mother of Sergio Ruocco, the partner of the murdered 33-year-old barmaid, tells reporters how she discovered the murder of Sharon Verzeni

The investigations conducted by investigators into the mysterious case of the murder of Sharon Verzeni, the 33-year-old barmaid stabbed to death on the night of July 30, continue unabated. Testimony after testimony has been collected over the course of this last month, especially those given by the victim’s partner, Sergio Ruoccoheard several times by the military simply as “person informed of the facts”.

Sergio Ruocco’s mother speaks to reporters

The man, as he declared yesterday, August 26, is convinced that the partner’s killer is an unknown person. Sharon’s father too, Bruno Verzeni, he has never questioned the innocence of his son-in-law, whom he trusts completely.

In the last few hours, Ruocco’s mother also spoke to the press and revealed that: “That day we called my son on the phone but he didn’t answer.”

Statements released to the press by Maria Rosa Sabadini, Sergio Ruocco’s mother

Intercepted by some journalists, Sergio Ruocco’s mother, Maria Rosa Sabadinireported that that day his son did not answer calls on his cell phone:

“The day of Sharon’s murder, I tried to call Sergio two or three times. But he never answered the phone. Only around noon did my other son, Mirko, call me to tell me that Sharon had been stabbed. The news was already all over the papers. Sergio hadn’t gone to work that morning, he had already gone to the police.”

Sergio Ruocco’s mother speaks

The woman also let herself go with a fond memory about Sharon:

“Sergio introduced me to her after they had been together for a few years, maybe he wanted to be sure. She was his first girlfriend, or at least the one he introduced me to. She was cute, nice, basically a good girl.”

Maria Rosa Sabadini’s Suspicions

The 63-year-old woman seems to have a clear idea of ​​who the possible perpetrator of Sharon’s murder could be. These are her words on the matter:

“For me, it’s someone who goes to the bar, who knows how many people pass by. If she had been afraid, Sharon wouldn’t have gone out alone. If I asked Sergio what time they usually went out for a walk? No, I’m not someone who interfered in their life as a couple. For me, it was enough that they were happy.”