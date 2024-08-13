August 5, 2024 was the Monday with the biggest stock market losses since the so-called ‘Black Monday’ in 1989, when on October 19 the Dow Jones plummeted 22.6% and dragged down the rest of the indicators on Wall Street and elsewhere. This year, rumors that the US economy may not be so strong and is falling into a recession scared investors around the world. In addition, the unprecedented movements of some major central banks and the profit ceiling, which some technology companies reached, were the perfect cocktail for thousands of investors to decide to sell their shares en masse and cause what is closest to a stock market stampede.

