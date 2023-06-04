The day of the flag celebration | The Hornets were accompanied by foreign aircraft to fly over Jyväskylä

The Hawk training fighters were not seen in the parade on the day of the Finnish Armed Forces’ flag celebration, as the fleet is still under a no-fly zone.

Defense forces The national flag celebration day parade was in Jyväskylä this year. In addition to the Hornets of the Karelian Air Force, foreign aircraft were seen in the flyover of the parade.

During the international Arctic Challenge Exercise, foreign aircraft based at Finnish bases participated in the overflight.

Flyover of Uti Jääkäririkmenti helicopters.

Fighters from Sweden, the United States, France and Germany have participated in the overflight of the Arctic Challenge Exercise.

Parade review was organized in the afternoon at Harju Stadium in Jyväskylä.

The theme of the parade was Strong together – in the air, on land and at sea. The parade was attended by troops from the Army, Navy and Air Force, the National Defense Academy, the Border Guard Service, and veteran and national defense organizations.

No Hawk training fighters were seen in Jyväskylä, as the fleet is still under a flight ban. The Air Force’s Hawk was destroyed in an accident in Keuruu in May.

Finland, the Arctic Challenge Exercise jointly hosted by the Swedish and Norwegian Air Forces is one of the largest aviation exercises of the year in Europe. About 3,000 soldiers and about 150 aircraft from the armed forces of 14 different countries will participate in the multinational exercise, which will continue until Friday next week.