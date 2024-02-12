The most awaited day for all Formula 1 fans has arrived: today, at midday, the SF-24 is revealed, the single-seater with which Ferrari will face the Formula 1 season which will start on March 2 in Bahrain. Here on FormulaPassion you can follow the presentation live with the reveal video, an event “played” with skill in Maranello: a countdown has been launched on the X profile with the publication of short videos, including the one showing the numbers of the two single-seaters , 55 and 16, thus revealing (partially) the color point of the new cars.

Then on February 6th the first cries of the SF-24 were heard, when the power unit mounted on the machine was turned on for the first time. Now, the launch and then, in three weeks, in Bahrain, the verdict of the track.

An expectation so heartfelt that even Fernando Alonso, among other things on the day of the presentation of his Aston Martin…, did not hold back, speaking precisely of Ferrari: “Maybe Lewis – explained the Spaniard – can bring that something extra to fight for the championship. The car is there,” declared the two-time world champion. However, as reported by the BBC, Alonso couldn't resist throwing a dig at his historic rival: “It seems to me that until two months ago he didn't dream of driving a Ferrari, he had different dreams. I hope he enjoys the experience in Maranello: it's special if you win, but you have to win. Maybe he will bring what is missing to win the World Championship: Ferrari hasn't had a competitive car for a few years.”

And if an opponent talks about you, on the day he should honestly be talking about something else…, it means that there is a really long wait for the presentation of the new Ferrari SF-24. On the other hand, this will be the fourth and final season for the couple formed by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. And the consequences of the announcement that – at the end of the year – Sainz will leave Maranello to make room for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton are still being felt. And they sparked even more interest in the presentation.

This year will be an opportunity for Leclerc to relaunch himself after a difficult season, while for Sainz it will be the last chance to leave a mark in the history of Ferrari. It is obvious that Leclerc and Sainz will try to improve their haul of five victories achieved in the last two years (three for the Monegasque and two for the Spaniard, the latter protagonist of the only non-Red Bull victory in the entire championship last year in Singapore), but what will matter more in 2024 than in the past is the projection into the future. On the new deal brought by Hamilton. The challenge is launched. Follow her on FormulaPassion.